Maine DOE Update – June 10, 2022

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Data Team is holding their annual summer training July 26th-28th and August 9th-16th. The focus of the training this year will be on tips and resources to assist districts with their state required data reporting and viewing/certifying their reports. New for this year we have condensed our sessions down to three hours. | More

News & Updates

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) today awarded $2.5 million in Rethinking Responsive Education Ventures (RREV) funding to support education innovation in twelve school administrative units (SAUs) across Maine. | More

With the availability of up to $5 billion over the next 5 years through the Environmental Protection Agency’s new Clean School Bus Program there is an unprecedented opportunity to accelerate electric school bus adoption in Maine and deliver cleaner school transportation to every region of the state. | More

Summer means fresh, local food and we are lucky to live in a state with so many wonderful farms to support in our communities! Bringing the farm to your school is easy with Harvest of the Month (HOM), and the Child Nutrition Program has FREE promotional and educational material to help make this happen! Beautiful posters, fact sheets with recipes, stickers and more will be mailed to you at no cost. | More

As the school year comes to a close we are happy to announce that the Read to Ride Summer Reading Challenge is once again being supported by the Freemasons of Maine for the 7th year. All students in grades K-8 who complete a summer reading goal of at least 500 minutes are eligible for a school drawing. | More

As the school year comes to an end, Maine children can access nutritious meals through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program, administered by the Maine Department of Education (DOE). These meals are available at hundreds of sites across Maine and will be listed on the Maine DOE’s Hot Lunch Summer website. | More

In an effort to keep the education field apprised of implementation progress on Chapter 115 regulations, the Maine DOE certification team wanted to provide the following updates. Please remember the new regulations begin this Friday, June 10th. | More

Pursuant to the authority granted under section 8401(b) of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA), the Maine Department of Education (DOE) intends to submit an application for waivers to the U.S. Department of Education (USDOE). As required, the Maine DOE is seeking 15 days of public comment from June 7, 2022 – June 21, 2022, on the request to waive the period of availability for Elementary & Secondary Education Act funds and Title I, Part A carryover limitations. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is excited to announce that registration for the 2022 Maine Educator Summit is now open. This summit provides all Maine educators and school staff with opportunities for professional learning, peer networking, and resource materials to further support students impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic. | More

Have you seen the June 6th MTSS Monday Minute? This week’s M&M features three book suggestions you may want to add to your summer reading list. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) and the University of Maine System (UMS) are pleased to announce the first Maine PBIS Training of Trainers and Coaches cohort. | More

