Maine DOE Data Management Systems Summer Training

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Data Team is holding their annual summer training July 26th-28th and August 9th-16th. The focus of the training this year will be on tips and resources to assist districts with their state required data reporting and viewing/certifying their reports. New for this year we have condensed our sessions down to three hours. Please note that these trainings are geared towards users who have experience in the states student and/or staff data collection and reporting systems (Synergy, NEO and MEIS). For those who are brand new to state required student and/or staff data reporting we offer one-on-one onboard training.

Register for one-on-one onboard training

To register for the training, please visit Summer 2022 Training Registration.

Training Dates and Locations

July 26th, Houlton Middle/High School, 7 Bird St, Houlton, ME 04730

July 27th, Hampden Academy, 89 Western Ave, Hampden, ME 04444

July 28th, Ellsworth Elementary/Middle School, 20 Forrest Avenue Ellsworth, ME 04605

August 9th, Cony High School, 60 Pierce Drive Augusta, ME 04330

August 10th, Park Avenue Elementary, Park Avenue, Auburn, ME 04210

August 11th, Orion Performing Arts Center, 50 Republic Ave, Topsham, ME 04086

August 12th, Biddeford High School, 18 Maplewood Ave, Biddeford, ME 04005

August 16th, TEAMS Live Event, select “Join Live” at 9am or when ever you would like to join.

All sessions will begin with registration at 8:30am, with presentations beginning at 9am. Coffee and water will also be provided throughout the training.

The following is the daily agenda for this year’s summer data trainings Please note that these times are tentative and are subject to change. Thank you.

8:30 – 9:00 – Check-in, Meet & Greet

9:00 – 9:30 – Welcome, Helpdesk Resources, Introduction of new staff & What’s New for 2023 – Ryan Cunningham

9: 30 – 10:15 – NEO Staff Module & MEIS – Drew Mitchell

10:15 – 10:45 – Graduation/Student Reports– Trevor Burns

10:45 – 11:00 – Break

11: 00 – 11:45 – Synergy – Michael Mikrut

11: 45 – 12:00 – Closing – Questions, Comments and Concerns

If you have any questions, comments, or concerns regarding these training sessions, please contact Ryan Cunningham Maine DOE Data Systems Helpdesk Manager at (207) 624-6809 or Ryan.L.Cunningham@maine.gov .