Submit Release
News Search

There were 825 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,982 in the last 365 days.

Maine DOE Data Management Systems Summer Training

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Data Team is holding their annual summer training July 26th-28th and August 9th-16th. The focus of the training this year will be on tips and resources to assist districts with their state required data reporting and viewing/certifying their reports. New for this year we have condensed our sessions down to three hours. Please note that these trainings are geared towards users who have experience in the states student and/or staff data collection and reporting systems (Synergy, NEO and MEIS). For those who are brand new to state required student and/or staff data reporting we offer one-on-one onboard training.

Register for one-on-one onboard training

To register for the training, please visit Summer 2022 Training Registration.

Training Dates and Locations

  • July 26th, Houlton Middle/High School, 7 Bird St, Houlton, ME 04730
  • July 27th, Hampden Academy, 89 Western Ave, Hampden, ME 04444
  • July 28th, Ellsworth Elementary/Middle School, 20 Forrest Avenue Ellsworth, ME 04605
  • August 9th, Cony High School, 60 Pierce Drive Augusta, ME 04330
  • August 10th, Park Avenue Elementary, Park Avenue, Auburn, ME 04210
  • August 11th, Orion Performing Arts Center, 50 Republic Ave, Topsham, ME 04086
  • August 12th, Biddeford High School, 18 Maplewood Ave, Biddeford, ME 04005
  • August 16th, TEAMS Live Event, select “Join Live” at 9am or when ever you would like to join.

All sessions will begin with registration at 8:30am, with presentations beginning at 9am.  Coffee and water will also be provided throughout the training.

The following is the daily agenda for this year’s summer data trainings Please note that these times are tentative and are subject to change. Thank you.

8:30 – 9:00 – Check-in, Meet & Greet

9:00 – 9:30 – Welcome, Helpdesk Resources, Introduction of new staff & What’s New for 2023 – Ryan Cunningham

9: 30 – 10:15 – NEO Staff Module & MEIS – Drew Mitchell

10:15 – 10:45 – Graduation/Student Reports– Trevor Burns

10:45 – 11:00 – Break

11: 00 – 11:45 – Synergy – Michael Mikrut

11: 45 – 12:00 – Closing – Questions, Comments and Concerns

If you have any questions, comments, or concerns regarding these training sessions, please contact Ryan Cunningham Maine DOE Data Systems Helpdesk Manager at (207) 624-6809 or Ryan.L.Cunningham@maine.gov .

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Maine DOE Data Management Systems Summer Training

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.