State Canvassing Board Certifies Statewide Constitutional Amendment

Friday, June 10, 2022—MONTGOMERY, AL— The State Canvassing Board, which includes Secretary of State John H. Merrill, as well as representatives from the Governor’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office, met today to certify the results for Statewide Amendment 1.

 

 

The certification can be found here.

 

 

