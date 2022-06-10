Read more about GBI Arrests Greenville Police Officer

Greenville, GA (June 10, 2022) – On Thursday, June 9, 2022, the GBI arrested and charged Greenville Police Officer Rory Haynes, age 54, of Greenville, Meriwether County, GA, with one count of computer invasion of privacy, one count of unauthorized request or disclosures of criminal history information, and one count of violation of oath of office. Additional charges may be pending.

On September 17, 2021, the Greenville Police Department asked the GBI to investigate allegations that Haynes misused the agency’s Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) terminal for personal use. Preliminary information shows that Haynes was hired as a Greenville PD officer in August 2019. Over the course of his time as an officer, Haynes queried the names of individuals, including an ex-wife and ex-girlfriends, on his mobile in-car GCIC computer approximately 45 times without a legitimate law enforcement purpose and in violation of departmental policy and Georgia law.

Haynes has been booked into the Meriwether County Jail. This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Greenville Police Department at telephone number (706) 672-4211 or the GBI Region 2 Field Office at telephone number (706) 565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.