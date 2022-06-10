Kathleen Laney, President of Laney Solutions, Authored “The Future of Work Will Be Anything but Normal” in Parking Today

PLANO, TX, USA, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kathleen Laney, President Laney Solutions – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, an executive search firm located in Denver, CO. Laney Solutions is the leading parking industry recruitment firm specializing in middle and senior management, experienced sales professionals and executive level placements. The following is an article published in Parking Today:

The idea of returning to normal is a ship that has long since sailed. That’s hardly a controversial statement. As early as April 2020, the cliché term “new normal” became one of the COVID-era buzzwords coined to describe the monumental impact of the pandemic.

The business of parking itself has had to adapt and adjust to remain viable for the parking industry. While the early days of the pandemic were largely doom and gloom, many parking companies found that new ways of engaging with customers presented an opportunity to move forward and innovate.

As most of us are now focused on the future, parking employers need to let go of any notions that work will ever be what traditional standards would classify as normal, even a new normal. Accepting and embracing this fact will be the difference between those companies that win and those that don’t.

Read full article here: https://parkingtoday.com/articledetails.php?id=3522&t=the-future-of-work-will-be-anything-but-normal