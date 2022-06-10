Agile Group USA Awarded General Services Administration's MAS Contract

The woman-owned business provides technical, project, and operational support for the government and commercial organizations

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, USA, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agile Group USA, a provider of technical, project and operational support services for the government and commercial organizations, was awarded the U.S. General Services Administration's (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract.

Under the MAS Program, GSA issues long-term, government-wide contracts that provide federal, state and local government buyers access to commercial products, services and solutions at pre-negotiated pricing. The GSA Schedule is structured to support the 12 large categories established by the Office of Management and Budget under the category management approach of smarter buying.

In addition, the MAS Program supports GSA's Federal Marketplace (FMP) strategy of modernizing and simplifying the buying and selling experience for all stakeholders. The goal is to make it easier for customers to locate and buy products, services and solutions while reducing barriers to conducting business with the government and improving access to qualified suppliers.

The 12 supported categories are:

• Office Management

• Facilities

• Furniture and Furnishing

• Human Capital

• Industrial Products and Services

• Information Technology

• Professional Services

• Scientific Management and Solutions

• Security and Protection

• Transportation and Logistics

• Travel

• Miscellaneous

Agile Group USA is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico and specializes in strategic management for the federal government, construction, architecture and engineering, oil and gas, healthcare, security and transportation. The company is a woman-owned, small business niche project and communication management firm.

"We provide the people, skills and experience necessary for your project, whenever and wherever you need us," said Maria Canales, Senior Principal and Owner. "We're proud to be a trusted resource for commercial and government organizations around the world."

For more information, visit agilegroupusa.com.