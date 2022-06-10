Friday, June 10

Breaching Snake dams could cost $27+ billion, but fish and tribes would benefit, report says

A new draft report finds that breaching the four lower Snake River dams in Eastern Washington could help restore endangered salmon and benefit tribes, but the cost of replacing benefits of the dam would be high. “We continue to approach the question of breaching with open minds and without a predetermined decision,” said Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee in a joint statement, as the draft was released Thursday. Continue reading at The Olympian.

Jan. 6 committee blames Trump for ‘carnage’ at U.S. Capitol

The House committee that has spent a year investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol aired video clips of former president Donald Trump’s daughter, son-in-law and closest aides Thursday night as it began making its case that the assault was the violent culmination of an attempted coup. At a rare evening congressional hearing, aired live by broadcast networks, the nine-member panel pinned blame for the violence squarely on Trump, who knew he had lost the 2020 presidential election but lied to the American people that his defeat was due to fraud and then actively worked to subvert democracy. Continue reading at The Washington Post.

City sets date to reopen West Seattle Bridge

After more than two years of detours, delays, headaches and hand-wringing, the West Seattle Bridge could finally reopen in September, bringing great relief to the long-suffering residents of Seattle’s southwest peninsula, which has lately felt more like an island. The Seattle Department of Transportation said Thursday it’s aiming for the week of Sept. 12, when general traffic will be allowed to flow over the mouth of the Duwamish River for the first time since spring 2020. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Ellen M. Banner/The Seattle Times)

Associated Press

US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel

Washington Supreme Court pauses Nooksack Tribe’s evictions for ousted members

Aberdeen Daily World

Bellingham Herald

Capital Press

The Daily News

Everett Herald

News Tribune

Olympian

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle Medium

Seattle Times

Washington Post

Jan. 6 committee blames Trump for ‘carnage’ at U.S. Capitol

KING 5 TV (NBC)

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

NW Public Radio

Crosscut

