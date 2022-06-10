Waterfowl Auction, Show and Swap Meet Suspension Lifted

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Department of Agriculture has lifted the suspension of waterfowl auctions, shows and swap meets in Missouri effective June 1, 2022. MDA suspended waterfowl activity in March to help prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). HPAI is known to be deadly for domesticated poultry.

“Lifting the suspension on waterfowl activity does not mean avian influenza is no longer a risk,” Missouri State Veterinarian Steve Strubberg said. “We strongly encourage producers to continue stringent biosecurity protocols, especially preventing their birds from comingling with wild waterfowl.”

Nine cases of HPAI have been confirmed in Missouri – six commercial flocks and three backyard flocks. Across the country, HPAI has been confirmed at 349 locations in 35 different states.

Poultry producers should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds, and report sick birds or an unusual increase in death loss to the state veterinarian’s office at (573) 751-3377.

For more information about avian influenza in Missouri, visit Agriculture.Mo.Gov/avian-influenza.

For more information about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.