Reflectiz Announced As Winner of Editor’s Choice Award for Application Security in the Global InfoSec Awards
SAN FRANCISCO, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reflectiz is proud to announce that it has won the Editors Choice for Application Security by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine. Reflectiz remotely and non-intrusively identifies and mitigates the risk of third-party digital applications on any website, and this is the second year in a row that the cybersecurity company has been given this prestigious recognition.
The award was announced at RSA 2022, the world’s leading cybersecurity event, where stakeholders from across the industry can meet, network, learn, and share best-practices. “We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber crime. Reflectiz is absolutely worthy of this coveted award” said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.
“We’re thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the industry from Cyber Defense Magazine, during their 10th anniversary as an independent cybersecurity news and information provider” commented Idan Cohen, Co-founder and CEO, Reflectiz. “This is real validation of our growth year on year, and a testament to how we continually work on our product to achieve a tighter market fit and build a solution that meets our clients’ needs.”
About Reflectiz:
Reflectiz empowers businesses to move online safely, by allowing them to utilize digital applications without compromising security. Reflectiz remote platform identifies and mitigates risks by using a unique behavioral analysis through a single, comprehensive SaaS solution.
Our next-gen SaaS platform scans and monitors any online asset globally, and creates an unique inventory in just minutes. Reflectiz identifies and maps all 1st, 3rd and 4th client-side risks and allows customers to effectively prioritize and remediate issues in real-time. https://www.reflectiz.com/
About the Judging:
The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.
About Cyber Defense Magazine:
Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.
Daniel Sharabi
Reflectiz
+ +972 54-325-5704
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn