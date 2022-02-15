Reflectiz Announces RH-ISAC Associate Membership
Adding Insight on Digital Application Risk to an Exclusive Community of ExpertsRAMAT GAN, ISRAEL, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reflectiz, a cybersecurity company that remotely and non-intrusively identifies and mitigates the risk of third-party digital applications on any website, today announced that it has joined as an associate member of the RH-ISAC association. RH-ISAC is a trusted cybersecurity community for the Retail and eCommerce industries, formed in 2014.
According to the RH-ISAC website, the organization is “committed to being the most trusted voice in cybersecurity intelligence and information sharing for consumer-facing organizations. We have a sincere responsibility to help organizations become more effective in fighting cyber threats and therefore help reduce their overall business risk by sharing intelligence and empowering all the individuals that battle it.”
In order to achieve these goals, and to ensure a diversity of cybersecurity vendors within the association, potential associate members must prove that they are “industry-leading providers, committed to adding value within the RH-ISAC community”, as well as show evidence that they understand industry challenges and can support member communities. At present there are less than 35 associate members, including IBM, Palo Alto, and Accenture.
“Cybersecurity for Retail and eCommerce is where our expertise is greatest, so we’re delighted to gain the industry recognition of being accepted into this elite community of cybersecurity professionals” commented Idan Cohen, Co-Founder and CEO, Reflectiz. “We are so excited to work closely with RH-ISAC and its members to create educational content, support threat intelligence activities, and share our industry-leading guidance on the risks of website security that are created every day by third-party digital applications.”
About RH-ISAC:
The Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC) is the trusted community for sharing sector-specific cybersecurity information and intelligence. The RH-ISAC connects information security teams at the strategic, operational, and tactical levels to work together on issues and challenges, to share practices and insights, and to benchmark among each other – all with the goal of building better security for the retail, hospitality, and travel industries through collaboration. RH-ISAC serves all retail, hospitality, and travel companies, including retailers, restaurants, hotels, gaming casinos, food retailers, consumer products, and other consumer-facing companies. For more information, visit www.rhisac.org.
About Reflectiz:
Reflectiz empowers businesses to move online safely, by allowing them to utilize digital applications without compromising security. Reflectiz remote platform identifies and mitigates risks by using a unique behavioral analysis through a single, comprehensive SaaS solution.
Our next-gen SaaS platform scans and monitors any online asset globally, and creates an unique inventory in just minutes. Reflectiz identifies and maps all 1st, 3rd and 4th client-side risks and allows customers to effectively prioritize and remediate issues in real-time. https://www.reflectiz.com/
