Reflectiz announce shared webinar with the RH-ISAC community

Reflectiz collaborates with RH-ISAC community to educate members on — Client-side security challenges

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reflectiz, a cybersecurity company that remotely and non-intrusively identifies and mitigates the risk of third-party digital applications on any website, has announced an upcoming webinar, in collaboration with RH-ISAC and hosted by its VP Intelligence Operations, Byron Hundley. RH-ISAC is a trusted cybersecurity community for the Retail and eCommerce industries, formed in 2014.
Today’s eCommerce businesses have an expanding attack surface that often flies beneath their security radar — third-party digital applications. As businesses increase their reliance and dependence on third-party scripts and apps that run on the client-side, they also broaden the threat landscape to include web skimming, cross-site scripting, and code manipulation, to name just a few. While security teams focus on server protection, the client-side is left dangerously underprepared.

Hosted by RH-ISAC for core member of the Retail and Hospitality cybersecurity community, Idan Cohen, CEO and co-founder of Reflectiz will be joined by Dan Holden, VP cybersecurity at BigCommerce, as they discuss:
-The growing challenges in client-side app security, and what these challenges mean for your website and customer environment.
-The BigCommerce case study: How one online shopping platform protects more than 60,000 eCommerce merchants against third-party digital app risk.
-Client-side protection tools, and how they can move the needle in fighting against Magecart and web-skimming attacks.
-The live webinar will take place on Thursday, May 19th, 2022 at 4:00 PM — 5:00 PM BST.

Register here to save your seat, or reach out to RH-ISAC or Reflectiz below for more information.

About RH-ISAC:
The Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC) is the trusted community for sharing sector-specific cybersecurity information and intelligence. The RH-ISAC connects information security teams at the strategic, operational, and tactical levels to work together on issues and challenges, to share practices and insights, and to benchmark among each other – all with the goal of building better security for the retail, hospitality, and travel industries through collaboration. RH-ISAC serves all retail, hospitality, and travel companies, including retailers, restaurants, hotels, gaming casinos, food retailers, consumer products, and other consumer-facing companies. For more information, visit www.rhisac.org.

About Reflectiz:
Reflectiz empowers businesses to move online safely, by allowing them to utilize digital applications without compromising security. Reflectiz remote platform identifies and mitigates risks by using a unique behavioral analysis through a single, comprehensive SaaS solution.
Our next-gen SaaS platform scans and monitors any online asset globally, and creates an unique inventory in just minutes. Reflectiz identifies and maps all 1st, 3rd and 4th client-side risks and allows customers to effectively prioritize and remediate issues in real-time. https://www.reflectiz.com/

