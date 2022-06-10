Harness Racing Kicks off 2022 Grandstand Action
"To be able to provide an expanded showcase of Illinois horses on our State's biggest stage and on one of the world's fastest tracks is a tremendous way to start off our state fair," said IDOA Director Jerry Costello. "Our hope is that those who have never experienced harness racing at the fair will come out and enjoy these races and the ones that follow throughout the fair."
The harness races will feature a split card with the first post time at 12 p.m. noon and second post time at 5 p.m. Admission into the harness races is free for fairgoers. The remainder of the Illinois State Fair harness races are listed below with post times for each day at 12 p.m. noon:
Friday, August 12
Saturday, August 13
Wednesday, August 17
Thursday, August 18
Thursday, August 11: Harness Racing- Noon and 5:00pm post
Free
Friday, August 12: Sam Hunt with Sean Stemaly and Shelby Darrall
Tier 3 - $53 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $65 / SRO Track - $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $120
Saturday, August 13: Demi Lovato with TBD
Tier 3 - $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $57 / SRO Track - $57 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $112
Sunday, August 14: Brooks & Dunn with Kendell Marvel
Tier 3 - $53 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $65 / SRO Track - $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $120
Monday, August 15: The Ides of March featuring Jim Peterik
FREE Concert
Tuesday, August 16: Willie Nelson & Family with Elle King
Tier 3- $38/ Tier 2- $43/ Tier 1 -$50 / SRO Track - $50 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $105
Wednesday, August 17: Shaggy & TLC
Tier 3- $24/ Tier 2- $29/ Tier 1 -$36 / SRO Track - $36 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $91
Thursday, August 18: Jon Pardi with Lainey Wilson and Chapel Hart
Tier 3 - $33 / Tier 2 - $38 / Tier 1 - $45 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $100
Saturday, August 20: Disturbed with Nita Strauss
Tier 3 - $44 / Tier 2 - $49 / Tier 1 - $56 / SRO Track - $56 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $111
Sunday, August 21: Sammy Hagar & The Circle with Ann Wilson of Heart
Tier 3 - $43 / Tier 2 - $48 / Tier 1 - $55 / SRO Track - $55 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $110
*A $30 Stage Side Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts. All Stage Side Party tickets purchased before July 15 will include a free state fair parking pass for the day of the concert.