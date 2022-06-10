Harness Racing Kicks off 2022 Grandstand Action

SPRINGFIELD, IL - The - The Illinois State Fair Grandstand will host harness racing to kick off the 2022 grandstand calendar on Thursday, August 11. Known as one of the fastest tracks in the world, the one-mile track will feature strictly Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) sponsored races on opening day. Every horse that takes the track will be either Illinois conceived or foaled.





"To be able to provide an expanded showcase of Illinois horses on our State's biggest stage and on one of the world's fastest tracks is a tremendous way to start off our state fair," said IDOA Director Jerry Costello. "Our hope is that those who have never experienced harness racing at the fair will come out and enjoy these races and the ones that follow throughout the fair."





The harness races will feature a split card with the first post time at 12 p.m. noon and second post time at 5 p.m. Admission into the harness races is free for fairgoers. The remainder of the Illinois State Fair harness races are listed below with post times for each day at 12 p.m. noon:





Friday, August 12

Saturday, August 13

Wednesday, August 17

Thursday, August 18





As a reminder, tickets are on sale now for all announced grandstand shows on ticketmaster.com and in-person at the ISF Box Office beginning Monday, June 13.





Thursday, August 11: Harness Racing- Noon and 5:00pm post

Free





Friday, August 12: Sam Hunt with Sean Stemaly and Shelby Darrall

Tier 3 - $53 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $65 / SRO Track - $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $120





Saturday, August 13: Demi Lovato with TBD

Tier 3 - $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $57 / SRO Track - $57 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $112





Sunday, August 14: Brooks & Dunn with Kendell Marvel

Tier 3 - $53 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $65 / SRO Track - $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $120





Monday, August 15: The Ides of March featuring Jim Peterik

FREE Concert





Tuesday, August 16: Willie Nelson & Family with Elle King

Tier 3- $38/ Tier 2- $43/ Tier 1 -$50 / SRO Track - $50 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $105





Wednesday, August 17: Shaggy & TLC

Tier 3- $24/ Tier 2- $29/ Tier 1 -$36 / SRO Track - $36 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $91





Thursday, August 18: Jon Pardi with Lainey Wilson and Chapel Hart

Tier 3 - $33 / Tier 2 - $38 / Tier 1 - $45 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $100





Saturday, August 20: Disturbed with Nita Strauss

Tier 3 - $44 / Tier 2 - $49 / Tier 1 - $56 / SRO Track - $56 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $111





Sunday, August 21: Sammy Hagar & The Circle with Ann Wilson of Heart

Tier 3 - $43 / Tier 2 - $48 / Tier 1 - $55 / SRO Track - $55 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $110





*A $30 Stage Side Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts. All Stage Side Party tickets purchased before July 15 will include a free state fair parking pass for the day of the concert.





Mark your calendars for the 2022 Illinois State Fair, August 11 through 21, in Springfield. Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from the Illinois State Fair by connecting with us via Facebook Twitter , and Instagram.















