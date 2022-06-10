WAVES Project Provides SCUBA Training to Veterans During Month of Milestones

Veterans training in Florida Veterans training in Texas Veterans training in California

WAVES Project announces June 11 & 12, 40+ Veteran teams from all branches of the military, will participate in SCUBA training in California, Texas & Florida.

The Milestone? With the development of new instructional staff, the support of donors and a lot of hard work, on June 11th & 12th we are excited to be conducting training in 3 states at the same time.” — Todd Thompson

TEMECULA, CA, US, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WAVES Project announces another upcoming milestone, training veterans in three different states at the same time. On the weekend of June 11th & 12th, over 40 Veterans and their buddies, representing all five branches of military service, will be participating in SCUBA training in Southern California, Texas & Florida.

During the third week of June, female veteran service corps from WAVES Project will conduct their second project at Biscayne National Park in Florida. During their first project in July of 2021, they collected 587 pounds of debris of 35 different types including monofilament, 1082 feet of trap and anchor line, trap parts, glass bottles, and other trash. The group consists of six female veterans who have completed training through the WAVES Project’s Mission Oriented Diving program and National Park Service divers.

The National Parks Foundation has provided funding to develop this program in partnership with WAVES Project, National Park Service Submerged Resources Center, Women Divers Hall of Fame and the University of Miami.

WAVES Project has already had an eventful year, beginning with the training of new dive professionals in January. As of May, they have completed 21 Dive Professional Programs. In addition, they have also conducted 45 beginner diving programs & 52 specialty diver programs. In June, WAVES Project is poised to complete over 80 new certifications, while providing much-needed therapy for the veterans participating.

About WAVES Project, Inc.

The WAVES Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing wounded American veterans with service-connected injuries the opportunity to experience the freedom and therapeutic benefits of SCUBA diving. WAVES (Wounded American Veterans Experience SCUBA) Project looks to reduce the number of veteran suicides per day by helping wounded veterans discover our underwater world, recover through adventure, and rebuild relationships with family and friends. The organization serves any wounded warrior from brain trauma and triple amputees to those struggling with Post-Traumatic Stress. Programs provide training, equipment, service opportunities, and camaraderie giving veterans a sense of purpose through diving. Veterans build confidence as they complete tasks and accomplish goals, motivating them to move beyond their disability, helping them reintegrate back into society, and becoming engaged, productive members of their families and the community.

