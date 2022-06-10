Classroom Teachers Association (CTA) Endorses Erica Whitfield's Re-election to Palm Beach County School Board District 4
I am honored to receive the endorsement of an organization that works tirelessly to represent the people making a difference in our children's lives, day in and day out”LAKE WORTH BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Classroom Teachers Association (CTA) endorsed Palm Beach County School Board Member Erica Whitfield for re-election.
"I am honored to receive the endorsement of an organization that works tirelessly to represent the people making a difference in our children's lives, day in and day out. I have prioritized the recruitment and retention of great teachers because I understand how critical it is to Palm Beach County's future. I’m grateful to our teachers for placing their trust in me to continue serving on the School Board," said Erica Whitfield.
Since her election to the Palm Beach County School Board in 2014, Erica has worked to increase funding for education, raise standards, expand technology, and increase teacher pay. As a result, teachers in the Palm Beach County School District are among the highest paid in the state of Florida.
To learn more about Erica's campaign, visit www.EricaForSchools.com.
Since becoming a School Board member, Ms. Whitfield has championed public health issues. She worked to implement the first policy requiring Hands-Only CPR be taught to every student before graduation. For the past several years, she has served as the Chair of the United Way’s Childhood Hunger Action Committee – Childhood Subcommittee, and implemented Backpack and Food Pantry programs throughout the district, bringing in many community partners.
She is championing improved academic success at private early learning centers in Lake Worth and Delray Beach through Community Collaborative sponsored by the Early Learning Coalition. She is building connections between the principals and City Commission in Lake Worth through the Education Advisory Board and at City Commission meetings.
She serves on the American Heart Association Palm Beach County Market Board, the PBC Homeless Advisory Board, the Early Learning Coalition, Greater Florida Consortium of School Boards, Pine Jog Board of Directors and is a member of Leadership Florida, Leadership Palm Beach County and the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches.
Ms. Whitfield lives in Lake Worth Beach with her husband and two children, one of whom is a current student in our schools and a younger child who is a future student.
