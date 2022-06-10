Three Former Wellington Mayors Endorse Michelle Oyola McGovern for County Commission, District 6
To have three generations of Mayoral leadership in Wellington standing with me is a testament to my experience and leadership ability.”PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three former Wellington Mayors: Kathy Foster, Bob Margolis, and Tom Wenham endorsed Michelle McGovern’s campaign for Palm Beach County Commission, District 6. Former Mayor Foster and Wenham follow on the heels of Former Mayor Margolis rescinding on this endorsement of Michelle’s opponent in favor of Michelle. The Village of Wellington is the largest municipality within County Commission District 6.
— Michelle Oyola McGovern
“As Wellington's 1st Mayor, I proudly endorse Michelle McGovern for County Commissioner, Dist. 6. Like Michelle, I was a full-time working mom, a busy volunteer and ready to take the next step in my commitment to serving my community when I first ran for office. As a mom, business professional, long time community volunteer and the face of Senator Bill Nelson’s office for many years, Michelle knows District 6 – our needs and our concerns. I know Michelle will use her voice and experience to be the best County Commissioner,” said Wellington’s Founding Mayor, Kathy Foster.
“I have known and worked closely with Michelle Oyola McGovern for some time. For me, Michelle is the far superior candidate to serve ALL the residents of District 6,” said Wellington’s First Elected Mayor, Tom Wenham.
"I'm proud to wholeheartedly endorse Michelle Oyola McGovern for Palm Beach County Commission, District 6. As the former Mayor of Wellington, I know the importance of having strong working relationships with other elected officials in our community. In this race, I initially endorsed Michelle's opponent, my former colleague, Matt Willhite. However, upon Michelle's successful entry into the race, I realized that she has the experience and temperament to be a much stronger representative for ALL of the residents of District 6. She brings the right balance of knowledge of the issues, selflessness, and ability to work with others that will best allow her to get things done for us!" - Former Wellington Mayor Bob Margolis.
"Mayors are on the front lines of our communities and know what it takes to serve. To have three generations of Mayoral leadership in Wellington standing with me is a testament to my experience and leadership ability. As a mom fighting for her children, an advocate standing up for our community, or as an executive championing smart business policy, I have always strived to listen first, prioritize people and do what’s right for our community,” said Michelle Oyola McGovern.
This latest endorsement adds to Michelle's growing list, including more than 30 local elected officials, the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association, BIZPAC, the Economic Council of Palm Beach County, The Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches Leadership PAC, and Ruth's List.
You can learn more about Michelle Oyola McGovern and her campaign for County Commission District 6 online at:
Website: www.VoteMichelleMcGovern.com
Facebook: www.Facebook.com/VoteMichelleMcgovern
Twitter: www.Twitter.com/momcgovern
Instagram: www.Instagram.com/VoteMichelleMcgovern
Michelle Oyola McGovern has over two decades of policy, governmental, and community experience. Michelle began her career in public service with the Florida Department of Children and Families. Her career led her to work for U.S. Senator Bill Nelson, first in his D.C. office and then as his regional Director for the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast. Michelle's job involved meeting with community and local elected leaders to discuss policy initiatives and identify federal dollars to support local projects. A proactive leader, Michelle was promoted to serve as Senator Nelson's Statewide Director overseeing a team of 10 regional directors and staff across seven regional offices throughout Florida. Michelle worked in these public advocacy roles with Senator Nelson for 18 years.
Michelle now serves as the Director of Government and Community Relations for a major healthcare system. She focuses on creating, guiding, and promoting positive relationships. Her work to help local leaders and the community navigate important health and medical issues over the last two years has provided Michelle with essential experience that will prove critical as our county deals with the impacts of COVID-19 and other issues.
Michelle also currently serves - or has served - on numerous organizations, including past President and Member of the Board of Directors of the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches; founding Member and President of West Palm 100; past President and Member of the Board of Directors of SunFest; Trustee of the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches; President's Circle Member (Trustee) for the Wellington Chamber of Commerce; and Trustee for the Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce. Michelle is also Treasurer of The Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County and Chair of the Palm Beach County Advisory Commission on Women, where she continues her advocacy efforts.
Michelle is a proud mom to Emilia and Victoria and wife to John, Councilman for the Village of Wellington. Michelle comes from a large Puerto Rican family, and she is the oldest of four sisters. A trailblazer in her way, Michelle was the first in her family to attend college. Her parents instilled a passion for service and the importance of hard work, honesty, and integrity in everything she sets out to accomplish. Michelle, John, and their two daughters live in the Village of Wellington.
