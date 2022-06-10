Street Volkswagen of Amarillo’s Used Car Director Named Auto Remarketing’s ‘Dealers Under 40’

Used Car Director, Kyle Elder Kyle Elder, Dealers Under 40 Kyle Elder with his Amarillo Top 20 Under 40 Award.

Street Volkswagen of Amarillo’s Used Car Director, Kyle Elder has been named one of Auto Remarketing’s Dealers 40 Under 40 Recipient for 2022.

I am honored and humbled to have been selected as one of the recipients for this year’s inaugural class of Dealers Under 40.” — Kyle Elder, Used Car Director at Street Volkswagen of Amarillo