Street Volkswagen of Amarillo’s Used Car Director Named Auto Remarketing’s ‘Dealers Under 40’

Used Car Director, Kyle Elder

Kyle Elder, Dealers Under 40

Kyle Elder with his Amarillo Top 20 Under 40 Award.

Street Volkswagen of Amarillo’s Used Car Director, Kyle Elder has been named one of Auto Remarketing’s Dealers 40 Under 40 Recipient for 2022.

I am honored and humbled to have been selected as one of the recipients for this year’s inaugural class of Dealers Under 40.”
— Kyle Elder, Used Car Director at Street Volkswagen of Amarillo
AMARILLO, TEXAS, USA, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Street Volkswagen of Amarillo’s Used Car Director, Kyle Elder has been recognized by Auto Remarketing in this year’s “Dealers Under 40” which is sponsored by CARFAX and focuses exclusively on leaders from auto dealerships.

“Kyle is such a student of the auto business,” Street Volkswagen of Amarillo Owner/General Manager, John Luciano said. “He starts every day on ‘how can I make the customer experience better.’ He is always in learn mode and it’s no surprise he earned this award.”

Kyle Elder has been in the automotive industry since 2012. He began his career in El Paso, Texas at a local dealership working in their Internet Department. Kyle has since sold cars, worked in the Finance Department and currently is the Used Car Director at Street Volkswagen of Amarillo where he has been since 2015 after moving to Amarillo, Texas.

“I am honored and humbled to have been selected as one of the recipients for this year’s inaugural class of Dealers Under 40,” Street Volkswagen of Amarillo Used Car Director, Kyle Elder said. “We have an amazing team at Street Volkswagen and I am fortunate to be a member of that team every day. Thank you to our friends at Volkswagen Group of America for nominating me for this award.”

Dealer honorees are featured in the June issue of Auto Remarketing and will be recognized at Used Car Week in San Diego, California at a four-day conference where he will receive his award.

Most recently, Kyle was a recipient of the 'Amarillo Chamber of Commerce Top 20 Under 40 Award' in 2020 for his work throughout the Amarillo community and at Street Volkswagen of Amarillo.

For more information about Street Volkswagen of Amarillo, visit the dealership at 8707 Pilgrim Drive in Amarillo, Texas. To chat with a live representative, visit www.streetvw.com or call the dealership at 806-350-8999 to speak with someone directly.

Street Volkswagen of Amarillo opened in Amarillo, Texas in 2013 and has since been a valuable corporate citizen in the Texas Panhandle. They provide support to area nonprofit organizations such as Family Support Services, Young Life, United Way, the High Plains Food Bank, AAF-Amarillo, the Chamber of Commerce, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, West Texas A&M University and many other organizations. For more information on Street Volkswagen of Amarillo please visit their website at www.streetvw.com or call them at 806.350.8999

David Meraz
Street Volkswagen of Amarillo
+1 806-350-8999
