FaithPrep Indiana to Hold Information Session at New Heights Church
North Indy church of Pastor Ken Johnson, former Indianapolis Colts Chaplain, to serve as learning hub for online Christian school
We believe Christ-centered students who become servant learners will impact the world for good.”INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FaithPrep Academy of Indiana, a new private online Christian school for students in grades K-12 throughout Indiana, will hold an information session for prospective students and families on Tuesday, June 14 from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm. The event will be held at New Heights Church at 465 E 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46240-1529. New Heights is the home church of Pastor Ken Johnson who served as the chaplain of the Indianapolis Colts for almost 30 years. The church will serve as a learning hub or Faith Center for students enrolled in FaithPrep Indiana in the Indianapolis region.
As part of a global network of online schools establish by Faith Academics, a faith-based education company, FaithPrep Indiana will provide students with an innovative online education experience. It will partner with Stride K12, the premier provider of online education in the country, to offer a world-class digital learning platform. In addition to core knowledge curriculum taught by Christian teachers trained in online learning and Biblical integration, the program will provide a unique character development and life preparation program called Servant Learner. High school students will be able to earn college credit through the Faith Collegiate program and industry certifications through the Faith Pathways program. Indiana Wesleyan University is an early college partner with FaithPrep Indiana. The school is authorized by Columbus Christian Schools, Inc. as a sister school to Columbus Christian School in Columbus, Indiana.
According to Chuck Wolfe, Founder and CEO of the Faith Academics, the FaithPrep model is designed to combine the best of online learning with Christian education to focus on the wholistic development of a student. "Our mission is to help students pursue academic excellence, develop Christian character and discover their gifts, talents and purpose to follow God's calling in life. We believe Christ-centered students who become servant learners will impact the world for good."
Tuition for FaithPrep Academy of Indiana is $6,250 for grades K-5, $6,750 for grades 6-8, and $7,250 for grades 9-12. There is a $200 annual enrollment fee. The school participates in the Choice Scholarship Program in Indiana which provides tuition assistance to families attending private schools.
Enrollment is now open for FaithPrep Indiana for the upcoming school year. The first day of class is August 15, 2022. More information can be found at www.faithprepindiana.com and www.faithprep.com.
