Illinois' Country Club Hills Theater - A Night of Tribute Bands, Honoring Motown, Kool & the Gang and Earth Wind & Fire
COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, ILLINOIS, USA, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, June 18th, 2022, at 4 pm CT (5 pm ET), the Country Club Hills (Illinois) Theater in cooperation with the honorable Mayor James W. Ford and the town’s city council kicks off their annual Summer Under The Stars Concert Series with an evening of tributes to iconic soul music legends.
The Motor City “Motown Revue” tribute troupe will perform classics from the sounds of Detroit. Hits made popular by the Temptations, Four Tops, Smokey Robinson & the Miracles, Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross & the Supremes, Martha Reeves & the Vandellas as well as Tammi Terrell will be performed that evening.
Hollywood Swinging will bring on the smash tunes made by the legendary Grammy Award winning funk heroes Kool & the Gang. From “Jungle Boogie” to “Celebration”, “Get Down On It” to “Too Hot”, the band Hollywood Swinging (named after the Kool & the Gang hit from 1974) has the funky stuff to make music lovers want to dance and sing along.
Shining Star pays tribute to the music of Grammy Hall of Fame’s Earth Wind & Fire and their singalong classic hits. “September”, “That’s The Way of The World”, “Boogie Wonderland” and the #1 hit this tribute band is named after, "Shining Star”. Fully dressed in the type of wardrobes worn by the original Earth Wind & Fire, Shining Star will indeed shine as bright as can be as they take to the stage.
Mayor James W. Ford of Country Club Hills, IL, states the city is ready to bring to audiences many great nights of music, especially after dealing with the pandemic within the past two years – “COVID-19 may have stopped many live shows for a while but with precautions in place in cities, we’re ready to present to you a great lineup of artists from the worlds of smooth jazz, blues, funk, and classic soul!”
The Motor City Motown Revue, Hollywood Swinging and Shining Star are represented by Bullitt Entertainment.
Portions of the proceeds from the concerts will benefit the Infinite Scholars Program - which provides all students, especially low income, and first-generation high school students of diversity, with the access to the resources, guidance, and funding necessary to successfully further their studies at accredited institutions of higher education.
The Country Club Hills Theater is located on 4200 West Main St., Country Club Hills, IL, 60478 Phone number - 708-798-2616, For ticket information, go to www.cchtheater.com
