Hòa Phát Group approved for Yên Mỹ II Industrial Park expansion

VIETNAM, June 10 - Hòa Phát Group has been given approval to invest in Yên Mỹ II Industrial Park expansion project with total area of 216 ha. — Photo hoaphat.com.vn

HÀ NỘI — Hòa Phát Group has been given approval to invest in a project to build and trade infrastructure of Yên Mỹ II Industrial Park expansion in the northern province of Hưng Yên.

The project has a scale of 216 ha with a total estimated investment of more than VNĐ2.68 trillion (US$116.5 million).

According to Decision No 650/QĐ-TTg, Yên Mỹ II Industrial Park expansion project will be implemented in Trung Hưng commune, Trung Hòa commune and Yên Mỹ town, Yên Mỹ district, Hưng Yên province by Hòa Phát Hưng Yên Industrial Park Infrastructure Development Company Limited.

Yên Mỹ II Industrial Park is planned to attract investment in clean production sectors and industries with little impact on the environment such as electrical, electronic and refrigeration equipment manufacturing, products from new technology; mechanical engineering, machinery and equipment, production of consumer goods (excluding projects in the textile and garment industry, leather shoes, agricultural products and food processing).

Currently, the group's real estate sector includes construction and trading of technical infrastructure of industrial parks and housing and urban projects.

The revenue from its industrial real estate segment reached nearly VNĐ980 billion, an increase of 83 per cent compared to 2020.

The group is expected to reach over VNĐ1.6 trillion in revenue from the real estate sector, of which VNĐ1.5 trillion from leasing industrial infrastructure. — VNS