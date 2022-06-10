Austin Engineering Brings Their Land Development Expertise to Tennessee
Austin Engineering, a Midwestern civil engineering firm, begins offering land development services to clients throughout Tennessee and the Southern US.CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin Engineering, one of the Midwest’s premier civil engineering firms, is bringing its land development services to Chattanooga, TN and throughout the state.
Known as one of the oldest civil engineering firms in the Midwestern area, Austin Engineering has helped develop numerous commercial properties, subdivisions, and infrastructure in Illinois and its surrounding states. With the recent expansion into Tennessee, Austin Engineering aims to continue providing reliable land development services throughout the Southern US.
“This expansion has been in the works for quite some time now, so we couldn’t be more excited to finally have a location in Tennessee,” says Devin Birch, principal engineer and co-owner of Austin Engineering. “We’ve already done work for clients in these areas, but not having a local office has somewhat limited where we were able to operate. Now, with our new Chattanooga office, that’s no longer an issue.”
Austin Engineering acted on the opportunity to expand into Tennessee after reconnecting with local civil engineer Dan Muhs. Muhs had previously worked with Austin Engineering from 1996 until moving to Tennessee in 2016. It was in the last quarter of 2021 when Muhs returned to AECI as Austin Engineering Director of Operations for Chattanooga.
“When Devin reached out to me with the vision of opening an office, I was instantly drawn to the idea’” says Muhs. “Combining my Tennessee experience with the positive atmosphere of Austin Engineering made so much sense.”
“Dan had been with Austin Engineering even before I had begun working with our firm,” Birch continues. “We were sad to see Dan go back in 2016, but his return has been great for the entire team. I’m not sure we would have been able to undertake this new endeavor without Dan’s help.”
Muhs stayed actively engaged with land development and the community in his six years living in Tennessee. Through Muhs’ experience working with local contractors, surveyors, architects, and other engineers, Austin Engineering is entering Tennessee with the connections and area knowledge necessary for meeting Tennessee clients’ needs.
“We already have several projects in the works since setting up in our new office,” Muhs says. “And our Chattanooga location not only allows us to work in Tennessee, but we can do work for clients in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, and the other surrounding states.”
As Austin Engineering continues to settle into its new office, they’re calling for new talent to join their team.
“We’re looking for land development professionals of all types. Land surveyors, landscape designers, civil engineers; anyone who has experience working in land development in Tennessee.”
If you wish to learn more about Austin Engineering’s recent expansion or have questions about employment for Austin Engineering’s Tennessee branch, you can call 423-379-2725 or reach them via their website: https://www.austinengineeringcompany.com/careers/.
Austin Engineering Co. works to provide professional civil engineering consulting, professional land surveying services, and professional landscape design throughout the US. Since 1937, they’ve played an integral role in developing various towns and cities, most notably the Greater Peoria area. You can contact them at 423-379-2725. Their Tennessee office is located at 2115 Stein Dr, Ste 207, Chattanooga, TN 37421.
