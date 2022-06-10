Macao and Zhuhai Join Hands to Nurture Business and Trade Co-operation in Technological Sector

MACAU, June 10 - With the theme “Macao-Zhuhai Co-operation for Development”, a software and integrated circuits industry business exchange event was held on 10 June. The event was held in two venues simultaneously in Macao and Zhuhai, where industry representatives from the two cities shared their insight on business and investment. Representatives from the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) attended the event at the main venue in the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Co-operation Zone in Hengqin to introduce Zhuhai entrepreneurs to the business environment and advantages of Macao, with a view to driving forward the development of technology and innovation, and expanding the scope of co-operation between the two places.

Online-offline and dual-venue event

Adopting an online-offline hybrid mode, the event was held at the Hengqin International Commerce Center in the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, with a sub-venue at IPIM’s Multi-function Conference Hall. About 70 industry experts and representatives attended the event online and offline.

Acting President of IPIM Vincent U said in his speech that the event was held in Zhuhai and Macao simultaneously to facilitate the participation of industry representatives from both places. In the future, IPIM will continue to explore different modes of co-operation in the hope that Zhuhai and Macao will form regional synergy and deepen their cross-disciplinary collaboration to spark innovation and share the fruits of success. Effort will also be made to implement the “MICE + Science and Innovation” initiative.

According to Deputy Director of Zhuhai Municipal Bureau of Commerce Wang Wei, the co-operation between Zhuhai and Macao has been growing throughout the years, whose achievements are exceptionally apparent in investment and trade areas. In 2021, Zhuhai’s exportation to Macao totalled at RMB 4.852 billion, indicating an increase of 18.4%. He also expressed his hope that the participating enterprisers would benefit from this event by actively expanding and enhancing the collaboration.

Wang Yi, General Manager of Zhu Kuan Group Company Limited, said that software and integrated circuits are the core of information industry and the key momentum that leads the latest round of technological and industrial revolution. In the future, he added, the mutual complementing advantages of Zhuhai and Macao enterprises will demonstrate even stronger edges by fully exploring innovative industrial development models. By fostering the capital and industrial co-operation, Zhuhai and Macao are committed to make new contribution to Macao’s appropriately diversified economic development and the city’s integration to the country’s development framework.

Go beyond to promote Macao’s business advantages

At the event, representatives of Zhuhai Municipal Bureau of Commerce introduced the current status of investment in and co-operation with Macao, and related support policies. Representatives of IPIM introduced the attendees to the investment and business environment of Macao and the Investor’s “One-stop” Service and business matching services. Representatives from tech enterprises in Zhuhai and Macao also had in-depth discussions and exchanges on the needs of co-operation.

The event was organised by Zhuhai Zhu Kuan Group Company Limited, with IPIM, Zhuhai Municipal Bureau of Commerce, Economic Development Bureau of Guangdong-Macao Intensive Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, and the Association of Chinese Enterprises in Macao as steering entities.

In addition, IPIM representatives visited Dong Fan, Chairman of the Zhuhai Federation of Industry and Commerce and President of the Zhuhai Chamber of Commerce, with a view to attracting more Zhuhai enterprises to invest in Macao. The delegation also followed up on the progress of a listed mainland medical equipment company planning to set up its international headquarters in Macao through the Investor’s “One-stop” services, so as to provide assistance and promote the development of the big health industry in Macao.In the future, IPIM will continue to broaden the channels for attracting investment and strive to bring in industries and projects that are conducive toMacao’sappropriate economic diversification.