Strategies For Global Smart Speakers Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

The Business Research Company’s Smart Speakers Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026L

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Smart Speakers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the smart speakers market is expected to reach $8.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%. The smart speakers market growth is driven by the increasing consumer preference for technologically advanced products there is a rise in penetration of smartphones and smart devices.

The smart speakers market consists of sales of smart speakers and related products that include Bluetooth-, Wi-Fi-enabled and wireless devices which are integrated with virtual assistant device powered by artificial intelligence. The smart speakers market consists of revenue generated through the sales of speakers with virtual assistant intelligence such as Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, and Cortana, among others which are distributed through online or offline channels to personal and commercial users for smart home, smart office, automotive, commercial and more applications. The companies involved in the smart speakers market are engaged in designing, manufacturing, producing artificial intelligence assisted speakers which are activated with one 'hot word' using voice recognition systems to perform wide range of wireless activities.

Global Smart Speakers Market Trends

According to the global smart speakers market analysis, virtual assistant devices are powered by artificial intelligence which offer ultimate luxury to the owner. They keep on listening to the command, analyze the needs and performs the task when necessary. The Amazon Echo with smart assistant Alexa can be activated with voice command of one hot word “Alexa”. Siri, the Apple voice assistant provides hands-free activation with deep integration technology and high-quality virtual surround sound and exhibits features like setting timer, managing calendar events and more. Google assistant activated with “Ok Google” provides instant access to all of the Google services and the data associated with the Google account. The proliferation of virtual assistance is, in turn, driving the smart speaker market.

Global Smart Speakers Market Segments

By Intelligent Virtual Assistant: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, Cortana, Others

By Application: Smart Home, Smart Office, Consumer, Others

By End-User: Personal, Commercial

By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

By Geography: The global smart speakers market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Smart Speakers Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides smart speakers global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global smart speakers market, smart speakers global market share, smart speakers global market segments and geographies, smart speakers global market players, smart speakers global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The smart speakers market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Smart Speakers Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Amazon Inc., Apple Inc., Xiaomi, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Sonos. Inc., Harman International, Bose Corporation, Sony Corporation, ONKYO CORPORATION, and Panasonic Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

