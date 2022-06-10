Health Insurance Market to Reach Valuation of $2,259,670.09Mn by 2029, with a CAGR of 4.4%:Unitedhealth Group, Aetna
The Global Health Insurance Market to account to USD 2,259,670.09 Million by 2029 growing at a CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Health Insurance Market is expected to reach the value of USD 2,541.78 Billion by the year 2029, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. One of the major key factor drives the growth of the Global Health Insurance Market is increased cost of healthcare services coupled with high prevalence of lifestyle diseases as compared to the earlier years. Additionally, governments across the globe are taking initiatives in funding health insurance sector on different scales will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the Health Insurance Market in the above mentioned forecast period.
Global Health Insurance Market Synopsis:
Health Insurance is a type of insurance that provide the coverage of all type of surgical expenses as well as medical treatment incurred from the illness or injury. It applies to a comprehensive or limited range of medical services providing the coverage of full or partial costs of specific services.
Market Key Segmentation:
By Type (Products and Solutions)
By Services (Inpatient Treatment, Outpatient Treatment, Medical Assistance and Others)
By Level of Coverage (Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum)
By Service Providers (Public Health Insurance Providers, Private Health Insurance Providers)
By Health Insurance Plans (Point Of Service (POS), Exclusive Provider Organization (EPOS), Indemnity Health Insurance, Health Savings Account (HSA), Qualified Small Employer Health Reimbursement Arrangements (QSEHRAS), Preferred Provider Organization (PPO), Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) and others)
By Demographics (Adults, Minors and Senior Citizens)
By Coverage Type (Lifetime Coverage and Term Coverage)
By End User (Corporates, Individuals, Others)
Top Leading Key Players in Global Health Insurance Market: Unitedhealth Group, Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc., Aetna Inc., Centene Corporation, Cigna, Allianz Care, Axa, Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A., Bupa, AIA Group Limited, Aviva, BMI Healthcare, Broadstone Corporate Benefits Limited, HBF Health Limited, Healthcare International Global Network Ltd., International Medical Group, Inc., Mapfre, Now Health International, Oracle, VHI Group, Vitality Corporate Services Limited and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
In terms of the geographic analysis, North America dominates the Health Insurance Market due to accessibility of multi-value health insurance policies, availability of favourable health insurance landscape in the U.S., while APAC is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2029 due to availability of expensive health facilities and increase in demand for health insurance policies in high populous countries such as India and China.
What are the Health Insurance Market factors that are explained in the report?
Key Strategic Developments: The study covers developments based on the moves adopted by players. This includes new product development and launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to strengthen the position in the market on a global and regional scale.
Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity utilization, gross margin, production and consumption, demand and supply, import/export, along with market share and CAGR. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive analysis of these factors, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.
Analytical Tools: Global Health Insurance Market report studies and analyse from the view of different analytical tools including Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market. Through these models, the data is accurately studied and assessed for the key industry players and their scope in the market by means.
