Shooting Investigation Underway After Washington County Homicide Suspect Shoots And Injures A Maryland State Trooper

June 9, 2022

(SMITHSBURG, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred after a man suspected of a homicide in Washington County shoots and injures a Maryland state trooper.

The injured trooper is not being identified at this time. He is a 25-year veteran of the Department and is assigned to the Criminal Enforcement Division Western Region. He was transported to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, Maryland, where he was treated and released for injuries sustained in the shooting.

The gunman’s identity is being withheld at the moment pending charges being filed in this case. He was transported by ambulance for medical treatment where he remains under police guard. Charges are pending consultation with the Washington County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Shortly after 2:45 p.m. today, troopers encountered the suspected gunman believed to be involved in a shooting that occurred 15 minutes earlier at a facility in the 12000 block of Bikle Road in Smithsburg, Maryland. He and the vehicle he was driving in the area of Mapleville Road and Mount Aetna Road matched the description of the vehicle and the gunman wanted for the shooting of four people, three fatally, at approximately 2:30 p.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, the suspect fired multiple rounds at the troopers, striking one of them. At least one of the troopers returned fire and struck the suspect. Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting involving the gunman and the troopers. As per Maryland State Police protocol, the troopers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative duty pending the completion of the investigation.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting the homicide investigation involving the shooting at the warehouse facility. The FBI and ATF are assisting the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with the homicide.

Maryland State Police, the Washington County’s Sheriff’s Office along with the ATF and the FBI will continue to assist one another over the course of the investigation.

The case remains under investigation.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov