St Johnsbury/ DUI Refusal
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4004144
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Schlesinger
STATION: VSP St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 6/9/22 / 2049 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION:VT Rte 25 junction Mill Street, Bradford
VIOLATION: DUI Refusal
ACCUSED: Benjamin Schwarz
AGE: 23 years
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, NH
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 6/9/22 at approximately 2049 hours Troopers from the St Johnsbury Barracks stopped Benjamin Schwarz for a motor vehicle infraction. Troopers learned that he had consumed alcohol. Schwarz was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and subsequently released with a citation for DUI refusal.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/29/22 / 0800 hours
COURT: Orange County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Jason Schlesinger
Vermont State Police
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802)748-3111