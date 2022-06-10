St Johnsbury/ DUI Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4004144

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Schlesinger

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 6/9/22 / 2049 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:VT Rte 25 junction Mill Street, Bradford

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal

ACCUSED: Benjamin Schwarz

AGE: 23 years

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, NH

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 6/9/22 at approximately 2049 hours Troopers from the St Johnsbury Barracks stopped Benjamin Schwarz for a motor vehicle infraction. Troopers learned that he had consumed alcohol. Schwarz was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and subsequently released with a citation for DUI refusal.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/29/22 / 0800 hours

COURT: Orange County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.