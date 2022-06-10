Submit Release
St Johnsbury/ DUI Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4004144

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Trooper Schlesinger                         

STATION:    VSP St Johnsbury                 

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 6/9/22 / 2049 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:VT Rte 25 junction Mill Street, Bradford

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal

 

ACCUSED:   Benjamin Schwarz                                            

AGE: 23 years

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, NH

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 6/9/22 at approximately 2049 hours Troopers from the St Johnsbury Barracks stopped Benjamin Schwarz for a motor vehicle infraction. Troopers learned that he had consumed alcohol. Schwarz was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and subsequently released with a citation for DUI refusal.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/29/22 / 0800 hours            

COURT: Orange County

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Jason Schlesinger

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111

 

