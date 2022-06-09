Submit Release
Illinois State Fair Box Office Opens Monday, June 13th

ILLINOIS, June 9 - SPRINGFIELD, IL -The Illinois State Fair Box Office is opening for in-person grandstand ticket purchases Monday, June 13. To celebrate the occasion, the box office will open at 6 a.m., with great giveaways to go along with purchases until 8 a.m. For each ticket purchased in person between 6 a.m.-8 a.m. you will receive an admission ticket and be entered into a drawing to win two Stage-Side Party tickets for the show you purchased (limit one show).


Additionally, those who purchase a Mega or Jumbo pass June 13, 6 a.m.-8 a.m. receive a free Illinois State Fair lanyard. Discounted Mega Passes are available for $70 and a Jumbo Pass, which includes the Giant Slide for $80, through July 31. Beginning August 1, the price will increase $20 on both passes.


Regular box office hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday, August 6th from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tickets are also available to purchase online using www.ticketmaster.com.


Admission Bargain Books and Seasonal Infield Parking Passes are also available for purchase at the Emmerson Building or online. For just $45, the Admission Bargain Book provides eleven any-day admissions to the 2022 Illinois State Fair. The Seasonal Infield Parking Pass is $40. This allows you to park on the infield all eleven days of the fair


Friday, August 12: Sam Hunt with Sean Stemaly and Shelby Darrall

Tier 3 - $53 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $65 / SRO Track - $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $120


Saturday, August 13: Demi Lovato with TBD

Tier 3 - $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $57 / SRO Track - $57 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $112


Sunday, August 14: Brooks & Dunn with Kendell Marvel

Tier 3 - $53 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $65 / SRO Track - $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $120


Monday, August 15: The Ides of March featuring Jim Peterik

FREE Concert


Tuesday, August 16: Willie Nelson & Family with Elle King

Tier 3- $38/ Tier 2- $43/ Tier 1 -$50 / SRO Track - $50 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $105


Wednesday, August 17: Shaggy & TLC

Tier 3- $24/ Tier 2- $29/ Tier 1 -$36 / SRO Track - $36 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $91


Thursday, August 18: Jon Pardi with Lainey Wilson and Chapel Hart

Tier 3 - $33 / Tier 2 - $38 / Tier 1 - $45 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $100


Saturday, August 20: Disturbed with Nita Strauss

Tier 3 - $44 / Tier 2 - $49 / Tier 1 - $56 / SRO Track - $56 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $111


Sunday, August 21: Sammy Hagar & The Circle with Ann Wilson of Heart

Tier 3 - $43 / Tier 2 - $48 / Tier 1 - $55 / SRO Track - $55 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $110


*A $30 Stage-Side Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts. All Stage-Side Party tickets purchased before July 15 will include a free state fair parking pass for the day of the concert.


Mark your calendars for the 2022 Illinois State Fair, August 11 through 21, in Springfield. Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from the Illinois State Fair by connecting with us via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

