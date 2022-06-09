Illinois State Fair Box Office Opens Monday, June 13th

ILLINOIS, June 9 - SPRINGFIELD, IL -The Illinois State Fair Box Office is opening for in-person grandstand ticket purchases Monday, June 13. To celebrate the occasion, the box office will open at 6 a.m., with great giveaways to go along with purchases until 8 a.m. For each ticket purchased in person between 6 a.m.-8 a.m. you will receive an admission ticket and be entered into a drawing to win two Stage-Side Party tickets for the show you purchased (limit one show).





Additionally, those who purchase a Mega or Jumbo pass June 13, 6 a.m.-8 a.m. receive a free Illinois State Fair lanyard. Discounted Mega Passes are available for $70 and a Jumbo Pass, which includes the Giant Slide for $80, through July 31. Beginning August 1, the price will increase $20 on both passes.





Regular box office hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday, August 6th from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tickets are also available to purchase online using www.ticketmaster.com.





Admission Bargain Books and Seasonal Infield Parking Passes are also available for purchase at the Emmerson Building or online. For just $45, the Admission Bargain Book provides eleven any-day admissions to the 2022 Illinois State Fair. The Seasonal Infield Parking Pass is $40. This allows you to park on the infield all eleven days of the fair





Friday, August 12: Sam Hunt with Sean Stemaly and Shelby Darrall

Tier 3 - $53 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $65 / SRO Track - $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $120





Saturday, August 13: Demi Lovato with TBD

Tier 3 - $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $57 / SRO Track - $57 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $112





Sunday, August 14: Brooks & Dunn with Kendell Marvel

Tier 3 - $53 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $65 / SRO Track - $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $120





Monday, August 15: The Ides of March featuring Jim Peterik

FREE Concert





Tuesday, August 16: Willie Nelson & Family with Elle King

Tier 3- $38/ Tier 2- $43/ Tier 1 -$50 / SRO Track - $50 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $105





Wednesday, August 17: Shaggy & TLC

Tier 3- $24/ Tier 2- $29/ Tier 1 -$36 / SRO Track - $36 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $91





Thursday, August 18: Jon Pardi with Lainey Wilson and Chapel Hart

Tier 3 - $33 / Tier 2 - $38 / Tier 1 - $45 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $100





Saturday, August 20: Disturbed with Nita Strauss

Tier 3 - $44 / Tier 2 - $49 / Tier 1 - $56 / SRO Track - $56 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $111





Sunday, August 21: Sammy Hagar & The Circle with Ann Wilson of Heart

Tier 3 - $43 / Tier 2 - $48 / Tier 1 - $55 / SRO Track - $55 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $110





*A $30 Stage-Side Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts. All Stage-Side Party tickets purchased before July 15 will include a free state fair parking pass for the day of the concert.



