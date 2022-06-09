TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2022 Capital Pride Parade and Block Party

On Saturday, June 11, 2022, the Capital Pride Parade and Block Party will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

Emergency No Parking

The following streets will posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 4:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

15 th Street from U Street to Rhode Island Avenue, NW

T Street from 15 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

14 th Street from U Street to Rhode Island Avenue, NW

Rhode Island Avenue from 14 th Street to Scott Circle, NW

Massachusetts Avenue from Scott Circle to 17 th Street, NW

Massachusetts Avenue from Dupont Circle to 22 nd Street, NW

17 th Street from Massachusetts Avenue to Q Street, NW

P Street from Logan Circle to 22 nd Street, NW

20 th Street from Q Street to New Hampshire Avenue, NW

21 st Street from Q Street to N Street, NW

O Street from New Hampshire Avenue to 22nd Street, NW

Hopkins Street between O Street and P Street, NW

Street Closure

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic for public safety from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

17 th Street from Rhode Island Avenue to Q Street, NW

P Street from 18th Street to 16th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic for public safety from approximately 10:30 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

15 th Street from U Street to Rhode Island Avenue, NW

T Street from 16 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

Swann Street from 16 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

S Street from 16 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

Riggs Place from 16 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

R Street from 16 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

Corcoran Street from 16 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

Q Street from 16 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

Church Street from 16 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

P Street from 16 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

O Street from 16th Street to 15th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic for public safety from 12:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

14 th Street from U Street to Thomas Circle, NW

T Street from 14 th Street to 13 th Street, NW

S Street from 14 th Street to 13 th Street, NW

Riggs Place from 14 th Street to 13 th Street, NW

R Street from 14 th Street to 13 th Street, NW

Corcoran Street from 14 th Street to 13 th Street, NW

Q Street from 14 th Street to 13 th Street, NW

P Street from 14 th Street to Logan Circle, NW

Rhode Island Avenue from Logan Circle to Scott Circle, NW

Massachusetts Avenue from 22 nd Street to 13 th Street, NW

17 th Street from Rhode Island Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

18 th Street from R Street to N Street, NW

19 th Street from R Street to Dupont Circle, NW

P Street from Logan Circle to 22 nd Street, NW

New Hampshire Avenue from Dupont Circle to N Street, NW

20 th Street from M Street to Connecticut Avenue, NW

21 st Street from Florida Avenue to N Street, NW

Q Street from New Hampshire Avenue to 21 st Street, NW

O Street from New Hampshire Avenue to 22 nd Street, NW

N Street from New Hampshire Avenue to 22 nd Street, NW

Hopkins Street from P Street to O Street, NW

Newport Place from 22nd Street to 21 Street, NW

The following streets will be restricted to local traffic only. Residents or workers needing to access this area will be allowed to travel past the road closure.

New Hampshire Avenue from U Street to Dupont Circle

New Hampshire Avenue from 22 nd Street to Dupont Circle

18 th Street from Florida Avenue and R Street, NW

19 th Street from Florida Avenue and R Street, NW

21st Street from Florida Avenue and R Street, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

