Cardsmiths launches a first-of-its-kind trading card set with select cards redeemable for real cryptocurrency.

The CURRENCY Series 1 Trading Card Set tells a story about economics, finance, and banking through artwork created by top industry artists and designers.

We see a tremendous crossover between avid trading card collectors and cryptocurrency enthusiasts...”
— Steve Loney, President, Cardsmiths
GILBERTS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cardsmiths, a subsidiary of e-commerce retailer TOYNK, is pleased to announce the official launch of their newest trading card set, CURRENCY. The card set features all original artwork by artists from all over the world including, many known for their work on key comic book titles from Marvel and DC Comics, as well as other urban artists and trading card pros.

Though CURRENCY may be the latest entry into the over $13 billion dollar trading card industry*, it is the first such product to feature cards bearing redemption codes for cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin. Fortunate finders can spot these redemption cards in randomized packs, including multiple cards redeemable for an entire Bitcoin or Ethereum, in addition to various other amounts of these cryptocurrencies along with Litecoin and Dogecoin.

“CURRENCY is the perfect marriage between the growing trading card market along with blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, which are the future of economics and commerce in the world. We see a tremendous crossover between avid trading card collectors and cryptocurrency enthusiasts that we feel will be excited to see a set like this come to market, “said Steven Loney, CEO/Founder of TOYNK and President of Cardsmiths.

CURRENCY Series 1 Trading Cards are available for pre-order at www.cardsmiths.com as well as several trading card distributors and retailers located throughout the world. The Series 1 set is expected to start shipping in early summer 2022. CURRENCY Series 2 is already planned for release in the early fall of 2022.

ABOUT CARDSMITHS

Expertly crafted trading card sets by collectors, for collectors. By combining cutting-edge artwork, dynamic licensing, low print runs, and redemption programs unlike any other, Cardsmiths is shaking up the 100+-year-old trading card market. Their goal is to make every pack opening an experience, and every card feel important in its own way. To learn more, please visit www.cardsmiths.com

*According to a 2019 report by Verified Market Research.

