Weekend Construction to close part of Mack Hatcher Pkwy in Franklin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation is conducting intersection lane closures on Mack Hatcher Parkway in Franklin to repave the intersection of Mack Hatcher and Hillsboro Road.

The closures will begin at 8 p.m. Friday and last until noon Saturday for milling and paving operations in the intersection.

The westbound lane of Mack Hatcher Pkwy will be closed from Spencer Creek Road to Hillsboro Road. The eastbound lane will be closed from State Route 96 to Hillsboro Road. There will also be alternating lane closures on Hillsboro Road in both directions at Mack Hatcher.

Detour signs will be in place. Motorists can utilize SR 96, US 31, and Del Rio Pike as alternate routes. Right turns will be allowed at the intersection from all approaches.

Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time and slow down while in a work zone.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.