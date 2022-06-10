MRI Assisted Radiosurgery with C4 Imaging’s Sirius ® Offers Detailed Anatomic Information for Prostate Cancer Treatment
Publication concluded that MRI assisted radiosurgery (MARS) utilizing Sirius provides detailed anatomic information for treatment planning, delivery and QA .
We believe all men diagnosed with prostate cancer should, at a minimum, be able to discuss the benefits of MRI-guided radiosurgery (MARS) utilizing Sirius with their physician.”HOUSTON, TX, USA, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MRI Assisted Radiosurgery (MARS) Utilizing C4 Imaging’s Sirius ® Positive-Signal MRI Markers Provides Detailed Anatomic Information for Prostate Cancer Treatment
C4 Imaging LLC is pleased to note that a publication in the American Brachytherapy Society’s journal, Brachytherapy, concluded that MRI assisted radiosurgery utilizing Sirius is a valuable approach to prostate brachytherapy, as it provides detailed anatomic information for treatment planning and delivery, as well as for quality assurance.1
Brachytherapy, or radioactive seed implantation is a leading, cost-effective option for the curative treatment of prostate cancer. Brachytherapy involves implanting around 100 tiny radioactive seeds into the prostate. It’s minimally invasive, effective, and convenient, with a lower incidence of erectile dysfunction than is usually experienced with other treatment options. Radiation released from the seeds only penetrates the prostate tissue at a limited distance, with most of the radiation concentrated within the prostate. Sirius is implanted during the treatment of prostate cancer with brachytherapy and is used to facilitate radioactive seed localization within the prostate through a single post-implant MRI procedure.
“This publication further demonstrates the important role MRI can play in managing prostate cancer, both in ensuring high quality treatment delivery, as well as minimizing potential side effects,” said Andrew Bright, President and CEO of C4 Imaging. “We believe all men diagnosed with prostate cancer should, at a minimum, be able to discuss the benefits of MRI-guided radiosurgery utilizing Sirius with their physician.”
About C4 IMAGING
C4 Imaging develops medical devices that enable clinicians to perform image-guided procedures more accurately. The company’s proprietary technology, C4, has been developed as Sirius®, a positive MRI signal radioactive seed location device designed to improve quality assessment after prostate cancer treatment with brachytherapy, as well as Orion™, an MRI localization device that enables accurate MRI–based pre-treatment planning for cancer patients being treated with high dose rate (HDR) brachytherapy. Sirius and Orion enable the adoption of MARS – MRI-Assisted RadioSurgery. C4’s multimodality fiducial marker, Nova™, allows the benefits of positive-signal MRI treatment management to be offered to the hundreds of thousands of patients who receive radiotherapy or proton therapy each year. To learn more, please visit www.c4imaging.com.
Reference:
Boyce-Fappiano D, et al. Predictors of urinary toxicity with MRI-assisted radiosurgery for low-dose-rate prostate brachytherapy. Brachytherapy. Sep-Oct 2020; 19(5):574-583.
