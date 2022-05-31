C4 Imaging Announces First Prostate Cancer Treatments Utilizing Nova™ Fiducial Markers
C4 Imaging announces the first prostate cancer cases utilizing the Nova™ marker - designed to maximize MRI utility to improve the accuracy of cancer treatment.
We’re thrilled that Dr. Marcus and Dr. Rossi, renowned leaders in the field of Radiation Oncology chose to utilize Nova™”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C4 Imaging Announces First Prostate Cancer Treatments Utilizing Nova™ Fiducial Markers
C4 Imaging LLC is pleased to announce the first prostate cancer treatments utilizing Nova™, a multimodality fiducial marker designed to maximize MRI utility in improving the accuracy of cancer treatment. The procedures were performed by Dr Peter Rossi and Dr David Marcus, radiation oncologists, at Valley View’s Calaway • Young Cancer Center in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
“We’re delighted to be first to use Nova Fiducial Markers,” said Peter Rossi MD, who in June assumes the role of President of the American Brachytherapy Society. “Nova’s positive-signal MR image allows us to co-register each patient’s precise MR based anatomy with a corresponding CT image. This increases precision in the planning and delivery of treatment, and really enables us to personalize treatment for each patient.” Dr. Rossi added.
Image guidance utilizing fiducial markers is an important option to reduce margins of uncertainty while planning radiotherapy treatment. This ensures radiation is focused on the cancer, rather than on surrounding healthy anatomy, optimizing cure rates, and minimizing the risk of side effects. Most fiducial markers contain solid metal which can cause imprecise voids, or artifacts, on MR images. Nova Fiducial Markers contains a proprietary, patented combination of non-metallic materials that allows for a positive-signal image.
Radiation Oncologists and their teams often combine MR and CT images, referred to as co-registration or image fusion, to precisely plan where radiotherapy will be targeted. With Nova they are able to co-register MR and CT images without the concern of artifacts, and then utilize Nova’s CT or x-ray imaging properties to precisely align radiation throughout the course of each patient’s treatment.
Andrew Bright, President, and CEO of C4 Imaging, commented, “We’re thrilled that Dr. Marcus and Dr. Rossi, renowned leaders in the field of Radiation Oncology chose to utilize Nova™.” Mr. Bright added, “Both have long recognized the clinical value of MR imaging in managing prostate cancer patients. Their expertise, coupled with The Calaway • Young Cancer Center’s desire to adopt cutting-edge technology affirm the quality of care that’s delivered at this regional center of excellence.”
About C4 IMAGING
C4 Imaging develops medical devices that enable clinicians to perform image-guided procedures more accurately. The company’s proprietary technology, C4, has been developed as Sirius®, a positive MRI signal radioactive seed location marker designed to improve quality assessment after prostate cancer treatment with brachytherapy, as well as Orion™, an MRI localization device that enables accurate MRI–based pre-treatment planning for all cancer patients being treated with high dose rate (HDR) brachytherapy. Sirius and Orion enable the adoption of MARS – MRI-Assisted RadioSurgery. C4’s multimodality fiducial marker, Nova™, was recently FDA cleared; Nova allows the benefits of positive-signal MRI treatment management to be offered to the hundreds of thousands of patients who receive radiotherapy or proton therapy each year. To learn more, please visit www.c4imaging.com.
About Valley View
Valley View is an independent, not-for-profit health system based in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Founded in 1955 with funds raised by the community, Valley View Hospital has evolved to serve the healthcare needs of the region. In addition to its 78-bed hospital in Glenwood Springs, Valley View now includes an integrated system of specialty centers and physicians practices providing care in multiple locations across Garfield, Pitkin, Eagle and Mesa counties. Cardiovascular care, including open heart surgery, comprehensive cancer care, neurosurgical and orthopedic care, provide a level of specialty care that enable patients to stay close to home for key healthcare needs. A network of primary care practices support optimal health and the management of patients’ total health. As part of Valley View’s commitment to the community, it hosts health fairs, blood drives, a Kids & Teen Safety Fair and physician-led education series. Valley View has been recognized for performance excellence from Healthgrades, J.D. Power & Associates, Truven Health “Top 100 Hospitals”, Planetree, Survey Vitals and Consumer Reports. PeopleCare. That’s Valley View. www.vvh.org.
