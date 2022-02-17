C4 Imaging Announces First Cancer Treatment Utilizing Orion HDR MRI Markers In New Mexico
The first cancer treatment in New Mexico utilizing Orion™, a novel device that’s designed to facilitate the use of MRI in improving the accuracy of treatment.
We are thrilled to be first to use Orion HDR MRI Markers in the treatment of cancer patients in New Mexico.”BELLAIRE, TX, USA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C4 Imaging LLC is pleased to announce the first cancer treatment in New Mexico utilizing Orion™, a novel medical device that’s designed to facilitate the use of MRI in improving the accuracy of treatment. The procedure was performed by Gregg E. Franklin MD, PhD, Radiation Oncologist at New Mexico Cancer Center.
“We are thrilled to be first to use Orion HDR MRI Markers in the treatment of cancer patients in New Mexico,” said Dr. Franklin. “This kind of state-of-the-art care benefits our patients by supporting a treatment plan that is tailored to their individual needs. Effective treatment that minimizes the possibility of side effects is key as we approach the care of our patients. We are proud to be a leader in adopting this kind of advanced technology,” Dr. Franklin added.
High Dose Rate (HDR) brachytherapy is a form of radiotherapy and a standard option for the curative treatment of many forms of cancer. It involves temporarily placing an applicator into the patient and then using medical imaging to identify the location in relation to the cancer and surrounding healthy tissue. A radioactive source is placed inside the applicator and irradiates the cancer before being removed. The popularity of HDR has increased in recent years due to its effectiveness and convenience.
The precise positioning of HDR applicators prior to treatment is critical for accurate delivery of therapy. Currently, placement is usually guided by computed tomography (CT) imaging of metal wires that are temporarily placed inside the applicator. MRI can provide more anatomical detail than CT. The Orion HDR Marker creates a well-defined, positive MRI signal and allows the superior anatomical imaging properties of MRI to be effectively utilized when planning treatment, offering the potential for effective treatment that minimizes the possibility of side effects.
Jesse Nieto, National Sales Director of C4 Imaging commented, “We’re excited that Dr. Franklin, a nationally recognized leader in brachytherapy, has chosen to adopt Orion to further improve on his ability to provide highly personalized care for his cancer patients.”
About C4 IMAGING
C4 Imaging develops medical devices that enable clinicians to more accurately perform image-guided procedures. The company’s proprietary technology, C4, has been developed as Sirius®, a positive MRI signal radioactive seed location marker designed to improve quality assessment after prostate cancer treatment with brachytherapy, as well as Orion™, an MRI localization device that enables accurate MRI–based pre-treatment planning for all cancer patients being treated with high dose rate (HDR) brachytherapy. Sirius and Orion enable the adoption of MARS – MRI-Assisted RadioSurgery. C4’s multimodality fiducial marker, Nova™, was recently FDA cleared and will be launched in 2022; Nova will allow the benefits of positive-signal MRI treatment management to be offered to the hundreds of thousands of patients who receive radiotherapy or proton therapy each year. To learn more, please visit www.c4imaging.com.
