(Subscription required) Two proposals, one of California-based would-be attorney and another for out-of-state and foreign applicants, are under consideration at a public hearing of the Blue Ribbon Commission on the Future of the Bar Exam starting at 10 a.m.
You just read:
Commission meets on proposal to eliminate Bar Exam requirement
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.