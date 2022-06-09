Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,013 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,809 in the last 365 days.

Coryell Roofing Appoints Michael Couch As Kansas Education Consultant

Michael Couch, Kansas Education Consultant for Coryell Roofing

Michael Couch, Kansas Education Consultant

Coryell Roofing

Coryell Roofing

Coryell Roofing welcomes Michael Couch as their new Kansas Education Consultant.

I plan to deliver to Coryell the same level of dedication I have to the field of education and financially benefit Kansas schools.”
— Michael Couch, Kansas Education Consultant
KANSAS, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coryell Roofing welcomes Michael Couch as their new Kansas Education Consultant. Mr. Couch has diverse experience of 35 years in education in roles ranging from coaching, teaching, principalship, and district superintendent.

"I look forward to witnessing the company's growth in Kansas as Michael navigates us toward success in the state," Chris Coryell, CEO of Coryell Roofing, expresses.

Before joining Coryell Roofing, Michael was a part of a team that helped pass a 17-million-dollar bond issue in a district where facility needs were past due. Michael said that it was done with a collaborative effort to bring all parties together, from the taxpayers, the board members, and the educators, for the best long-term solution to serve the students well for decades to come. Michael has received several awards in his 35-year-long career; he won the 'Area IV Principal of the Year' award and was recognized as a 'Superintendent of Promise' in his first year as superintendent.

"In my new role as an education consultant for Coryell Roofing, I feel satisfied knowing that I can help link school districts with a roofing specialist in whom they can place their full confidence," Couch states. "Choosing the wrong vendor could cost a school district thousands of dollars." He adds, "I plan to deliver to Coryell the same level of dedication I have to the field of education and financially benefit Kansas schools."

Established in 2010, Coryell Roofing is a leading provider of commercial and industrial roofing, with a sterling work ethic that has enshrined the company as an icon of quality and premium finishing within the industry.

Anyone interested in more information on Coryell Roofing or its services in Kansas can contact Michael Couch directly at (785)955-0950 or Michael@CoryellRoofing.com.

Janelle Nightingale
Coryell Roofing
+1 405-408-0811
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Welcome to Coryell Roofing

You just read:

Coryell Roofing Appoints Michael Couch As Kansas Education Consultant

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.