Coryell Roofing Appoints Michael Couch As Kansas Education Consultant
Coryell Roofing welcomes Michael Couch as their new Kansas Education Consultant.
I plan to deliver to Coryell the same level of dedication I have to the field of education and financially benefit Kansas schools.”KANSAS, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coryell Roofing welcomes Michael Couch as their new Kansas Education Consultant. Mr. Couch has diverse experience of 35 years in education in roles ranging from coaching, teaching, principalship, and district superintendent.
— Michael Couch, Kansas Education Consultant
"I look forward to witnessing the company's growth in Kansas as Michael navigates us toward success in the state," Chris Coryell, CEO of Coryell Roofing, expresses.
Before joining Coryell Roofing, Michael was a part of a team that helped pass a 17-million-dollar bond issue in a district where facility needs were past due. Michael said that it was done with a collaborative effort to bring all parties together, from the taxpayers, the board members, and the educators, for the best long-term solution to serve the students well for decades to come. Michael has received several awards in his 35-year-long career; he won the 'Area IV Principal of the Year' award and was recognized as a 'Superintendent of Promise' in his first year as superintendent.
"In my new role as an education consultant for Coryell Roofing, I feel satisfied knowing that I can help link school districts with a roofing specialist in whom they can place their full confidence," Couch states. "Choosing the wrong vendor could cost a school district thousands of dollars." He adds, "I plan to deliver to Coryell the same level of dedication I have to the field of education and financially benefit Kansas schools."
Established in 2010, Coryell Roofing is a leading provider of commercial and industrial roofing, with a sterling work ethic that has enshrined the company as an icon of quality and premium finishing within the industry.
Anyone interested in more information on Coryell Roofing or its services in Kansas can contact Michael Couch directly at (785)955-0950 or Michael@CoryellRoofing.com.
Janelle Nightingale
Coryell Roofing
+1 405-408-0811
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Welcome to Coryell Roofing