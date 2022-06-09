Discovered TV joins the Beonair Network of Media Schools Webinar Series
The Beonair Network of Media Schools is helping our students, alumni, and network to find solutions to their business questions through our free webinar series, The Beonair Forum.”UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's digital world, almost everyone is a content creator. While some are well established, many are just getting started. What they share in common is the goal to leverage their content so that when users consume it, the creator can earn money. While there are many ways to monetize, achieving a revenue share often requires almost impossible parameters. Many sacrifice a payout because they lack the time needed to find sponsors who will bring in revenue.
The Beonair Network of Media Schools is helping our students, alumni, and network to find solutions to their business questions through our free webinar series, The Beonair Forum. We offer the opportunity for them to meet the industry experts who can help them help to them break down the barriers to their success.
On June 20th, we will welcome Discovered TV to our Beonair Forum to introduce their platform and vision to empower "fair trade" for the global creative community. Vice President of Content and Development and an accomplished television and music producer and expert on social media, Jessica Washington, will talk about the Discovered TV mission. This mission is "to disrupt the revenue share paradigm, by shifting it toward and not away from content creators by offering a 1-stop shop for monetization, social, distribution, merchandising, marketing, and promotional platform across the entertainment spectrum."
Jessica will present the platform to our students and alumni and explain the process and the benefits. There will also be time for a participant-led Q&A and signup tutorial. "Our Team developed Discovered for emerging creators in music, film, gaming, and TV," says Jessica Washington, VP of Content and Development. "Our video creators can monetize their videos from day one, and there are no subscriber barriers and long wait times to begin earning from their videos."
Our goal with the Beonair Forum Series is to offer our students and alumni the opportunity of continued education that will result in additional knowledge to level up their media goals. We are very excited to introduce our audience to Discovered TV as a different platform for content monetization. If you want to learn more, we invite you to join us.
The Discovered and Be On Air partnership provides the Beonair Network of Media Schools and Discovered with an added opportunity to further fulfill both our missions of providing critical support to independent content creators, while simultaneously growing their audience reach and monetization possibilities.
While the webinar is free, registration is required. Please click on this link to register 👉https://bit.ly/DiscoveredTV
