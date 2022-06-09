Submit Release
June 9 - Secretary Griswold Appoints Supervisor to Monitor Primary Election in Elbert County

Denver, June 9, 2022 - Today, Secretary of State Jena Griswold issued an Election Order to appoint Christi Coburn as a supervisor in Elbert County to ensure the secure, accurate, and timely conduct of the upcoming election.

“Every eligible Coloradan – Republican, Democrat, and Unaffiliated alike – has the right to cast a ballot in accessible and secure elections. That’s why I am taking action to appoint a supervisor in Elbert County to ensure voters have the election they deserve,” said Secretary Jena Griswold. “I will continue to uphold Colorado Election Law and provide the support and oversight needed to ensure the security of Colorado’s elections.”

Christi Coburn, a professional election administrator, will monitor all decisions made and actions taken in Elbert County related to the administration 2022 Primary Election.

The decision to appoint a supervisor follows a 2021 election security protocol breach in Elbert County where Clerk Dallas Schroeder violated Colorado Elections Rules in the unauthorized imaging of the county’s voting system hard drives.

Secretary Griswold has also announced the appointment of Sheila Reiner, Republican Mesa County Treasurer and former County Clerk, and former Republican Secretary of State Wayne Williams as advisors to Mesa County DEO Brandi Bantz for the 2022 Primary Election. Reiner and Williams will provide expertise and assistance to Ms. Bantz as needed.

