Coryell Roofing Hires Matt Teeter As New Missouri Education Consultant
I look forward to connecting with Missouri Superintendents and Plant Managers and being a long-term partner regarding their roofing needs.”MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coryell Roofing is delighted to announce that it has hired Matt Teeter as its new education consultant in Missouri.
— Matt Teeter, Missouri Education Consultant
Chris Coryell, CEO of Coryell Roofing, says, "I am excited about the opportunity for Matt to work with us. His wealth of experience will be tremendously beneficial to the company."
The company was founded in 2010 to provide commercial and industrial roofing services and is today regarded as an industry icon of quality and premium finishing.
Matt Teeter began his role as the company's Missouri Education Consultant on July 1st, 2022, and is a seasoned educator with about 20 years of experience in the field.
The award-winning educator holds an Educational Doctorate from St. Louis University, St. Louis, and has served on several education boards, including tutoring elementary through intermediate level students in German at the Truman State University, Kirksville, from 1998 to 2003.
Speaking on his new role, Matt has expressed his excitement at the chance to connect with Missouri Superintendents and Plant Managers and looks forward to helping them sort out their roofing needs diligently and efficiently.
"I look forward to connecting with Missouri Superintendents and Plant Managers and being a long-term partner regarding their roofing needs. Our partnership will allow them more time to focus on their roles as community leaders & provide them with a master plan for their long-term facility goals," says Matt Teeter.
Anyone interested in more information on Coryell Roofing or its services can contact Matt Teeter directly at (417)306-8495 or Matt@CoryellRoofing.com. He is ready and willing to help meet the roofing needs of Missouri schools.
