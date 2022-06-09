The Return Assets Division of Lauth Investigations International is expanding asset recovery efforts into MN, OH
INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Return Assets Division of Lauth Investigations International ready to announce that it has expanded its reach of operations to include the great states of Minnesota and Ohio. This marks the 18th and 19th states to welcome us to operate within their borders.
The Return assets division of Lauth Investigations is dedicated to finding the rightful heirs to unclaimed assets, which are financial assets that have gone unclaimed in the event of a death or abandonment. Any number of things, such as life insurance policies, checking and savings accounts, stocks and bonds, money orders, gift certificates, final paychecks, safety deposit boxes, royalties, military wages, and unclaimed inheritance. The answer for why these things often go unclaimed is fairly simple to answer. People forget. Lives get busy. Wills don’t get updated, or sometimes sadly don’t get made at all. We like to think that our finances are all neatly folded and tucked away in the event that something unexpected were to happen, but sometimes things just simply slip beneath the cracks. It’s not just death, sometimes it’s assets owed from an old job with no return address or something lost in the shuffle of moving to a new location. These things don’t just disappear, they wait lying dormant for their rightful heir to claim them. That’s where Lauth’s asset return team comes in. We work with companies and states to get these financial boons to the rightful heir. We’ve returned over $45 million dollars’ worth of assets to almost 4,000 individuals, and have a 98% success rate.
About Lauth Investigations International
In 2012, Thomas and Rain Lauth launched the Return Assets Division of Lauth Investigations after discovering the amount of unrecovered assets held by various entities amounted to over $80 billion. The Return Assets Division of Lauth Investigations International is an Indianapolis-based firm. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana with additional offices in Florida and Colorado. For more information, please visit our website.
Thomas Lauth
The Return assets division of Lauth Investigations is dedicated to finding the rightful heirs to unclaimed assets, which are financial assets that have gone unclaimed in the event of a death or abandonment. Any number of things, such as life insurance policies, checking and savings accounts, stocks and bonds, money orders, gift certificates, final paychecks, safety deposit boxes, royalties, military wages, and unclaimed inheritance. The answer for why these things often go unclaimed is fairly simple to answer. People forget. Lives get busy. Wills don’t get updated, or sometimes sadly don’t get made at all. We like to think that our finances are all neatly folded and tucked away in the event that something unexpected were to happen, but sometimes things just simply slip beneath the cracks. It’s not just death, sometimes it’s assets owed from an old job with no return address or something lost in the shuffle of moving to a new location. These things don’t just disappear, they wait lying dormant for their rightful heir to claim them. That’s where Lauth’s asset return team comes in. We work with companies and states to get these financial boons to the rightful heir. We’ve returned over $45 million dollars’ worth of assets to almost 4,000 individuals, and have a 98% success rate.
About Lauth Investigations International
In 2012, Thomas and Rain Lauth launched the Return Assets Division of Lauth Investigations after discovering the amount of unrecovered assets held by various entities amounted to over $80 billion. The Return Assets Division of Lauth Investigations International is an Indianapolis-based firm. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana with additional offices in Florida and Colorado. For more information, please visit our website.
Thomas Lauth
Lauth Investigations International
+1 317-951-1100
email us here