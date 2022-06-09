Submit Release
Coryell Roofing Spotlights Jeremiah Baker As New Commercial Sales Representative

Jeremiah Baker, Commercial Sales Representative for Coryell Roofing

Coryell Roofing

Coryell Roofing announces the expansion of its commercial sales team with the addition of Jeremiah Baker, Oklahoma Commercial Sales Representative.

I want to grow with Coryell and make a statement for myself in this company and industry.”
— Jeremiah Baker, Commercial Sales Representative
OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coryell Roofing is delighted to announce the expansion of its commercial sales team with the addition of Jeremiah Baker.

"I know Jeremiah will help the company's strong and continuous momentum upward; he hit the ground running as soon as he came on board," stated Kelly Coryell, Senior Sales Manager.

Established in 2010, Coryell Roofing is a leading provider of commercial and industrial roofing services, with a sterling work ethic that has enshrined the company as an icon of quality and premium finishing within the industry.

Jeremiah Baker, who joined the company earlier this year as a Commercial Sales Representative, possesses seven years of experience in sales - starting his career as a parts driver and progressing to assistant manager.

In addition to graduating top of his class from Aviation technician school in OKC, Jeremiah Baker earned the salesman of the year title for three consecutive years with his former employer and is eager to accomplish more with Coryell Roofing.

"The first thing I want to accomplish is hitting my sales goal. Then, I look forward to beating this year's numbers next year. After that, I want to grow with Coryell and make a statement for myself in this company and industry," says Jeremiah Baker.

Anyone interested in more information on Coryell Roofing or its services can contact Jeremiah at (405)313-9308 or Jeremiah@CoryellRoofing.com.

Janelle Nightingale
Coryell Roofing
+1 405-408-0811
Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.