Coryell Roofing Spotlights Jeremiah Baker As New Commercial Sales Representative
Coryell Roofing announces the expansion of its commercial sales team with the addition of Jeremiah Baker, Oklahoma Commercial Sales Representative.
I want to grow with Coryell and make a statement for myself in this company and industry.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coryell Roofing is delighted to announce the expansion of its commercial sales team with the addition of Jeremiah Baker.
— Jeremiah Baker, Commercial Sales Representative
"I know Jeremiah will help the company's strong and continuous momentum upward; he hit the ground running as soon as he came on board," stated Kelly Coryell, Senior Sales Manager.
Established in 2010, Coryell Roofing is a leading provider of commercial and industrial roofing services, with a sterling work ethic that has enshrined the company as an icon of quality and premium finishing within the industry.
Jeremiah Baker, who joined the company earlier this year as a Commercial Sales Representative, possesses seven years of experience in sales - starting his career as a parts driver and progressing to assistant manager.
In addition to graduating top of his class from Aviation technician school in OKC, Jeremiah Baker earned the salesman of the year title for three consecutive years with his former employer and is eager to accomplish more with Coryell Roofing.
"The first thing I want to accomplish is hitting my sales goal. Then, I look forward to beating this year's numbers next year. After that, I want to grow with Coryell and make a statement for myself in this company and industry," says Jeremiah Baker.
Anyone interested in more information on Coryell Roofing or its services can contact Jeremiah at (405)313-9308 or Jeremiah@CoryellRoofing.com.
