Online Auction for Luxury Lake Charlevoix Estate Results in Record Sale
EINPresswire.com/ -- The trophy property of late auto executive, Frank Macher, has been sold at auction. Luxury Real Estate Marketplace, Interluxe, conducted the online auction which resulted in what will be the 5th highest resale price achieved for a residential property in the state of Michigan when the property closes. The lakefront Charlevoix, MI auction commenced at www.Interluxe.com on May 31st and after four days of non-stop bidding amassed over $205M in total bids resulting in a contract price of $9,845,000.
“Working with Interluxe was a game changer. Interluxe promised an extensive marketing strategy that directly hit the clientele we needed for this home. It ended up being a big win across the board. Believe me, I could go on,” said a representative of the Macher Estate.
Over the course of the marketing period, the property received nearly 1,500 buyer inquiries, 31 previews and brought 10 highly qualified, registered bidders to the table.
“This was an extraordinary auction,” said Scott Kirk, President of Interluxe. “The immense level of interest from potential buyers to the amount of bidder activity was incredible. The property is one of the most beautiful in all of Michigan and the results reflect that. Our team is very pleased with the response the property earned from our marketing efforts and great partnership with Rik Lobenherz of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate.”
Located in the coveted Raspberry Bay of Lake Charlevoix, the property was meticulously designed for the late auto executive, Frank Macher, and was built to last a lifetime. The design of the home put great emphasis on creating livable outdoor spaces that could be enjoyed year-round, as well as impeccable landscaping that would complement the property’s pristine surroundings. With nearly 200 feet of lake frontage, the property boasts a 230-foot permanent dock with 2 boat lifts and expansive sun deck. Equally impressive is the home’s interior, designed with master craftsmanship to include top-of-the-line appointments and the luxury comforts you would expect. The 7 bedroom, 8 full and 2 half bathroom home showcases water views throughout its three levels. Notable interior features include a state-of-the art theater, imported Malaysian bar, a dazzling 3-story spiral staircase, separate guest apartment, smart home technology throughout and a 2,000-bottle wine cellar.
Interluxe is excited to add this extraordinary property to its portfolio of record-breaking sales, building upon its reputation for auctioning the finest luxury properties in Michigan and across the globe. For more information on Interluxe and their portfolio, please visit www.interluxe.com.
About Interluxe:
Interluxe is the next step in the evolution of the real estate industry. Its streamlined and intuitive online platform allows motivated sellers, qualified buyers and seasoned agents around the world to interact, facilitate transactions and achieve the best possible outcomes, all within 45 days. Interluxe is the preeminent luxury online auction platform of its kind and since its founding in 2013, Interluxe has represented properties in 27 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international territories. Interluxe is a preferred provider of auction services for Luxury Portfolio International and boasts an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated over 20 years that is arguably the most valuable in the industry. More information is available at www.Interluxe.com.
