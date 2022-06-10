Diamanti Spektra Enterprise 3.4 Enhances High-Level Enterprise Control
Enhancements to unified management interface makes it easier to create and manage applications
Enterprise customers of Diamanti will now have an easier time creating and managing applications, delivering consistent Kubernetes clusters across on-premises and multi-clouds, and receiving email notifications of critical application failure events, such as application migration and application disaster recovery. That's thanks to an upgrade to Diamanti's Spektra Enterprise, the company announced today.
— Diamanti CEO Chris Hickey
Spektra Enterprise, the complete cloud-native software stack for deploying and managing containerized applications, takes the complexity, operational and security challenges out of managing multiple Kubernetes clusters. It provides infrastructure, DevOps, and application teams with integrated tools for running containerized workloads. Diamanti Spektra includes full distributions of Kubernetes application lifecycle management, and user and project management and collaboration, making it easy to run Kubernetes everywhere, at any scale — from the data center to the cloud to the edge.
“Our customers told us their security engineers wanted more control over open-source components and versions deployed into production to mitigate security vulnerabilities,” said Diamanti CEO Chris Hickey. “The new Centralized Application Catalogs give them that control. Moreover, they can now set up one or more people to receive email alerts in the event of critical application failure events and/or application disaster recovery.”
In addition to those improvements, attaching to an existing OpenShift cluster now enables users to experience centralized management and operations of Kubernetes in a unified management interface. This solves operational challenges such as cluster provisioning and upgrades. When combining Spektra’s new Application Catalog with the ability to attach OpenShift Clusters, users can easily deploy applications to OpenShift clusters within a single interface.
About Diamanti
Diamanti is solving the challenges of container-based hybrid clouds with the best in class, enterprise-optimized solution to power their transition to cloud-native technologies. Diamanti’s Kubernetes platform, enables enterprises to adopt and expand Kubernetes on-premises rapidly and in the cloud, with security, high availability, and resilience built in. For more information, visit www.diamanti.com or follow @DiamantiCom.
