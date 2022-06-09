Opeeka to Implement ‘One Child One CANS’ Across Ventura County Behavioral Health and Child Welfare

Opeeka’s P-CIS platform can facilitate, streamline, and guide care coordination, care collaboration, treatment and level of care for youth served by various agencies

OXNARD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opeeka, Inc. has announced that it will be implementing a One Child One CANS (Child and Adolescent Strengths and Needs assessment) approach across Ventura County Behavioral Health and Child Welfare. The agencies will share information through a coordinated effort to provide holistic care for all families and children.

Opeeka is a technology company whose products and services enable success-focused care for integrated care, mental health, behavioral health and social services. Opeeka has identified barriers and constraints in practice and has forged intelligent solutions to help bring clients, families and agencies together to more efficiently and effectively reach positive outcomes.

The Opeeka's Person-Centered Intelligence Solution (P-CIS, "pieces") is a revolutionary AI platform that supports whole-person, collaborative care across multi-disciplined care teams serving people with complex needs. Over 80 percent of costs in healthcare go toward caring for people with complex health needs which are exacerbated by unmet behavioral health and social services needs. Eighteen months ago, the company launched its interoperability solution, which uses success-focused artificial intelligence models (SF-AI) to uncover patterns related to when and how people improve in care – showing the real impact of specific kinds of care on populations with complex need.

One Child One CANS is a practice to collaborate across historically siloed care systems that has been shown to improve outcomes for children and families involved with multiple systems of care. The Ventura County agencies will be using different versions of CANS, a challenge that often prevents information sharing, but they have committed to leading innovation for real-time sharing of designated CANS information across agencies. The program will ensure that no family or child will have to tell and re-tell their story to receive care from both agencies. This will allow for more efficient and effective care for all children and families in Ventura County.

Through a One Child One CANS approach, Ventura County has identified how, what and when to share CANS information to support holistic care. Even though the agencies utilize different versions of CANS and must implement judicious sharing of information based on the proper release for certain items, they have committed to leading innovation for real-time sharing of CANS across multi-disciplined teams, powered by P-CIS.​

​In addition, as part of California's AB 2083 Continuum of Care Reform – Opeeka’s P-CIS platform can facilitate, streamline, and guide care coordination, care collaboration, treatment and level of care for youth served by various agencies per the established memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Ventura County Behavioral Health, Human Services Agency, Probation, Public Health, Ventura County Office of Education, and Regional Center.

"Opeeka's Person-Centered Intelligence Solution will help judiciously share information between Behavioral Health and Child Welfare for thousands of youth and their families to ensure all child and family needs are met holistically," said Opeeka Co-Founder and President Dr. Kate Cordell. "With One Child One CANS, care teams will have the information they need in real-time when they need it to help families access the care they need."

Ventura County Behavioral Health provides services to children and their families, from psychological testing to trauma-informed care. They offer psychiatric assessments and outpatient therapy for those suffering from mental illness or behavioral issues to get the help they need when it matters most – before any problems arise further down the line.

"This new partnership between Ventura County Behavioral Health and Child Welfare is a major step forward in providing better care for all children and families," said Dave Roman, Manager, Electronic Health Record Systems. "The One Child One CANS approach will help to streamline services and ensure that no family falls through the cracks. With this new system in place, Ventura County will be able to provide better care for all children and families involved with the child welfare system."

