Three-Alarm Fall River Fire Not Suspicious 

FALL RIVER — A fire that injured four occupants and three firefighters this week was may have been caused by an electrical event involving numerous extension cords, power strips, and adapters, Fall River Fire Chief Roger St. Martin and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said.

“Overloaded extension cords and power strips are a common cause of electrical fires,” said Chief St. Martin. “It’s important to remember that these items are intended for temporary use, not as permanent solutions, so consult a licensed electrician if you need additional wall outlets. Never string extension cords together, and keep electrical cords out from under rugs and away from doors or furniture that might pinch them.”

“Electrical fires claimed 10 lives in Massachusetts last year,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “These fires can start quietly and spread unnoticed, so it’s important for everyone to have working smoke alarms to alert you to the danger. Be sure they’re on every floor of the home, change the batteries twice a year, and test them once a month to be sure they’re working. Smoke alarms have a 10-year lifespan, so check the manufacturing date on the back of the device and replace it if it’s outdated.”

Fall River firefighters responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting a fire in the area of 310 Alden St. just after 9:15 pm on June 5. On arrival at the three-story, three-family dwelling, they encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the right side of the first floor. One person, an older adult, was transported from the scene with serious injuries; three other occupants and three firefighters were transported with less serious injuries. Five people were displaced by the fire.

The origin and cause of the fire were investigated by the Fall River Fire Department, Fall River Police Department, and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office. The investigation determined that the fire began in the first-floor dining room and spread from there. In this area, investigators observed a large number of extension cords, power strips, and adapters, as well as a space heater. While the exact cause will remain officially undetermined, investigators found no evidence that the fire was intentionally set.

