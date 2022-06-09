Submit Release
Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy Class 33 Graduation

June 9, 2022
 
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announces the graduation of 26 law enforcement analysts from the Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy today. These graduates serve crime intelligence analyst roles representing 10 criminal justice agencies throughout the state.
 
During this six-week academy, these graduates were challenged with hands-on training, assignments, quizzes and presentations. They developed the skills necessary to complete individual and group research projects. The students took a comprehensive examination following the completion of all course work and successful graduates are recognized as Florida-certified law enforcement analysts.
 
The goal of the Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy is to provide a uniform training curriculum in the area of law enforcement analysis. In addition, the analyst academy sets the foundation for a professional career path in criminal and intelligence analysis and investigations for non-sworn personnel in law enforcement.
 
Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy Class 33 Graduates:
 
Shannon Anthony      
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
 
Tania Aouad  
Pinellas Park Police Department
 
Ashley Boulier
Davie Police Department
 
Ashley Burch 
Pasco Sheriff's Office
 
Sara Bydlon
Jupiter Police Department
 
Derek Costa
Florida Department of Law Enforcement
 
Jaymie Cravens          
Miami Gardens Police Department
 
Rafael Della Sera       
Florida Department of Law Enforcement
 
Brittney Deutsch        
Collier County Sheriff's Office
 
Veronica Gidron        
Miami-Dade County Corrections & Rehabilitation
 
Danielle Hernandez   
Largo Police Department
 
Justin Hoyle
Fort Pierce Police Department
 
Danielle Malluck        
St. Petersburg Police Department
 
Alexandra Milana      
Orange County Sheriff's Office
 
Zoe Morales   
Kissimmee Police Department
 
Emmaline Murphy     
Leon County Sheriff's Office
 
Kimberly Poole          
Indian River County Sheriff's Office
 
Priscilla Pringle          
Daytona Beach Police Department
 
Shannon Roth
Department of Homeland Security
 
Cilia Maria Ruiz-Paz 
Miami Beach Police Department
 
Jordyn Schroeder       
Pasco Sheriff's Office
 
Frances Swab 
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office
 
Michael Vargas          
Florida Department of Law Enforcement
 
Kayla Vazquez           
Florida Department of Law Enforcement
 
Jessica Welzenbach    
Palm Bay Police Department
 
Taylor Zarcone          
Hernando County Sheriff's Office
 
For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001
 

