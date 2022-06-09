Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy Class 33 Graduation
June 9, 2022
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announces the graduation of 26 law enforcement analysts from the Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy today. These graduates serve crime intelligence analyst roles representing 10 criminal justice agencies throughout the state.
During this six-week academy, these graduates were challenged with hands-on training, assignments, quizzes and presentations. They developed the skills necessary to complete individual and group research projects. The students took a comprehensive examination following the completion of all course work and successful graduates are recognized as Florida-certified law enforcement analysts.
The goal of the Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy is to provide a uniform training curriculum in the area of law enforcement analysis. In addition, the analyst academy sets the foundation for a professional career path in criminal and intelligence analysis and investigations for non-sworn personnel in law enforcement.
Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy Class 33 Graduates:
Shannon Anthony
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
Tania Aouad
Pinellas Park Police Department
Ashley Boulier
Davie Police Department
Ashley Burch
Pasco Sheriff's Office
Sara Bydlon
Jupiter Police Department
Derek Costa
Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Jaymie Cravens
Miami Gardens Police Department
Rafael Della Sera
Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Brittney Deutsch
Collier County Sheriff's Office
Veronica Gidron
Miami-Dade County Corrections & Rehabilitation
Danielle Hernandez
Largo Police Department
Justin Hoyle
Fort Pierce Police Department
Danielle Malluck
St. Petersburg Police Department
Alexandra Milana
Orange County Sheriff's Office
Zoe Morales
Kissimmee Police Department
Emmaline Murphy
Leon County Sheriff's Office
Kimberly Poole
Indian River County Sheriff's Office
Priscilla Pringle
Daytona Beach Police Department
Shannon Roth
Department of Homeland Security
Cilia Maria Ruiz-Paz
Miami Beach Police Department
Jordyn Schroeder
Pasco Sheriff's Office
Frances Swab
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office
Michael Vargas
Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Kayla Vazquez
Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Jessica Welzenbach
Palm Bay Police Department
Taylor Zarcone
Hernando County Sheriff's Office
