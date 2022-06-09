Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy Class 33 Graduation

For Immediate Release

June 9, 2022



The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announces the graduation of 26 law enforcement analysts from the Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy today. These graduates serve crime intelligence analyst roles representing 10 criminal justice agencies throughout the state.



During this six-week academy, these graduates were challenged with hands-on training, assignments, quizzes and presentations. They developed the skills necessary to complete individual and group research projects. The students took a comprehensive examination following the completion of all course work and successful graduates are recognized as Florida-certified law enforcement analysts.



The goal of the Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy is to provide a uniform training curriculum in the area of law enforcement analysis. In addition, the analyst academy sets the foundation for a professional career path in criminal and intelligence analysis and investigations for non-sworn personnel in law enforcement.



Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy Class 33 Graduates:



Shannon Anthony

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office



Tania Aouad

Pinellas Park Police Department



Ashley Boulier

Davie Police Department



Ashley Burch

Pasco Sheriff's Office



Sara Bydlon

Jupiter Police Department



Derek Costa

Florida Department of Law Enforcement



Jaymie Cravens

Miami Gardens Police Department



Rafael Della Sera

Florida Department of Law Enforcement



Brittney Deutsch

Collier County Sheriff's Office



Veronica Gidron

Miami-Dade County Corrections & Rehabilitation



Danielle Hernandez

Largo Police Department



Justin Hoyle

Fort Pierce Police Department



Danielle Malluck

St. Petersburg Police Department



Alexandra Milana

Orange County Sheriff's Office



Zoe Morales

Kissimmee Police Department



Emmaline Murphy

Leon County Sheriff's Office



Kimberly Poole

Indian River County Sheriff's Office



Priscilla Pringle

Daytona Beach Police Department



Shannon Roth

Department of Homeland Security



Cilia Maria Ruiz-Paz

Miami Beach Police Department



Jordyn Schroeder

Pasco Sheriff's Office



Frances Swab

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office



Michael Vargas

Florida Department of Law Enforcement



Kayla Vazquez

Florida Department of Law Enforcement



Jessica Welzenbach

Palm Bay Police Department



Taylor Zarcone

Hernando County Sheriff's Office



