Henry Torbin named Sound Engineer for the TV Series “STING…. the Saga continues

RD”, the Executive Producer of STING announced that Henry Torbin has been named as Sound Engineering Director and Special Effects Director for the TV Series

Henry brings to the Production all that is needed and more, to round out the Team bringing STING…. The Saga continues to the screen. His knowledge base is incredible.”
— RD The Executive Producer
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RD, the Executive Producer of the TV Series

“Sting….the Saga continues
announces the appointment of Henry Torbin as the Sound Engineer for the series.

“RD”, the Executive Producer of STING Productions is pleased to announce that Henry Torbin has been named as Sound Engineering Director and Special Effects Director for the Television Series currently in production.

Torbin has just completed the Episodes of Ice Dealer, the TV Series. Other movies he has contributed to are La Costa Nostra, By Dawn, Before Someone Gets Hurt, Beyond the Game, A Voice in the Dark, and Midnight Delivery along with many others.

In the Series, the STING Group is a Special Operations Organization that carries out black operations and covert operations authorized by the President. The Group utilizes military units, paramilitary organizations, and private companies to carry out the taskings. All Operations are top secret and not attributable to the United States or the organization carrying it out.

The Executive Producer of “STING… the Saga continues” chose Torbin as the Head of Sound Engineering after working with him on the Proof of Concept filming of STING. RD, the Executive Producer was quoted as saying:

“It was apparent to me after working with Henry on the STING Set that he was the man to be in charge of the Sound and Special Effects Departments for all future episodes of STING…the Saga continues. His expertise in these areas is extraordinary and coupled with his knowledge base of editing, I knew I would find no one better”

The filming of the conceptual Pilot Episode “Last Man Standing” has already been accomplished in New England and is now in editing.

The Series is being Directed by Erick Gonzalez with Cinematography by Justin Michaelson. It stars Elise Rackemann, Diana Landa, Aurèléa, and “The Ghost”. 

Co-Starring Actors are David Elliot, Misha Pharaone, Stephan F. Feeley, George Alex, Kenneth Geronimo, John Halloran, and Rafael Valera. 

It is anticipated that “STING…..the Saga continues” will be released in January of 2023.

STING ….the Saga Continues is a proposed, American, action-drama television series created by STING Productions and loosely based on United States Black Operations that took place around the world against Terrorists and Countries that support Terrorists. The series focuses on top secret military units modeled after real-life, entities formerly empowered by the U.S. Government to combat terrorism during the last quarter of the 20th century and to date. “The Ghost” is the lead character and was named the STING Group Commander following President Reagan’s creation of the Group. Director De Baets was born in France. Her parents were transferred throughout the world in their occupations. Sarah lived in Russia, the Philippines, and the UK during her younger years and experienced cultural living, Theater and Film training on all three continents. She culminated her Film Education in the United States at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy In New York.

