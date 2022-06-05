Television Series “STING... the Saga continues” names Cinematographer Justin Michaelson to its Team
Emmy Award Recipient Michaelson named cinematographer for TV Series "STING... the Saga continues"NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, June 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RD, the Executive Producer of the TV Series “STING... the Saga continues” announces the appointment of Emmy Award winning, Justin Michaelson, as Cinematographer for the Series.
“RD”, the Executive Producer of STING Productions is pleased to announce that Justin Michaelson has been named as Cinematographer and Lead Camera in the Television Series currently in production. Michaelson is an Emmy Award recipient and considered to be one of the new age, “out of the box” leaders in his discipline.
In the Series, the STING Group carries out black operations and covert operations authorized by the President utilizing military units, paramilitary organizations, and private companies. All Operations are top secret and not attributable to the United States or the organization carrying it out.
The Executive Producer of "STING... the Saga continues", handpicked Michaelson for his Production Team. RD, the Executive Producer was quoted as saying:
“Michaelson accomplishes and captures moments in filming that have never been accomplished or attempted before”
The filming of the Pilot Episode “Last Man Standing” has already been accomplished in New England and is now in editing.
The Series stars Elise Rackemann, Diana Landa, Aurèléa, and “The Ghost”. Co-Starring Actors are David Elliot, Misha Pharaone, Stephan Feeley, George Alex, Kenneth Geronimo, John Halloran, and Rafael Valera.
It is anticipated that “STING... the Saga continues” will be released in January of 2023.
