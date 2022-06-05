Television Series “STING... the Saga continues” names Cinematographer Justin Michaelson to its Team

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, June 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RD, the Executive Producer of the TV Series “STING... the Saga continues” announces the appointment of Emmy Award winning, Justin Michaelson, as Cinematographer for the Series.

“RD”, the Executive Producer of STING Productions is pleased to announce that Justin Michaelson has been named as Cinematographer and Lead Camera in the Television Series currently in production. Michaelson is an Emmy Award recipient and considered to be one of the new age, “out of the box” leaders in his discipline.

In the Series, the STING Group carries out black operations and covert operations authorized by the President utilizing military units, paramilitary organizations, and private companies. All Operations are top secret and not attributable to the United States or the organization carrying it out.

The Executive Producer of "STING... the Saga continues", handpicked Michaelson for his Production Team. RD, the Executive Producer was quoted as saying:

“Michaelson accomplishes and captures moments in filming that have never been accomplished or attempted before”

The filming of the Pilot Episode “Last Man Standing” has already been accomplished in New England and is now in editing.

The Series stars Elise Rackemann, Diana Landa, Aurèléa, and “The Ghost”. Co-Starring Actors are David Elliot, Misha Pharaone, Stephan Feeley, George Alex, Kenneth Geronimo, John Halloran, and Rafael Valera. 

It is anticipated that “STING... the Saga continues” will be released in January of 2023.

STING ….the Saga Continues is a proposed, American, action-drama television series created by STING Productions and loosely based on United States Black Operations that took place around the world against Terrorists and Countries that support Terrorists. The series focuses on top secret military units modeled after real-life, entities formerly empowered by the U.S. Government to combat terrorism during the last quarter of the 20th century and to date. “The Ghost” is the lead character and was named the STING Group Commander following President Reagan’s creation of the Group. Director De Baets was born in France. Her parents were transferred throughout the world in their occupations. Sarah lived in Russia, the Philippines, and the UK during her younger years and experienced cultural living, Theater and Film training on all three continents. She culminated her Film Education in the United States at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy In New York.

