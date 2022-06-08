Gonzalez named Director for Television Series STING….the Saga continues

“The” Television Series for 2023

Photo by Jeffrey Deon Chambers

RD, the Executive Producer of the Television Series “STING….the Saga continues” has named Erick Gonzalez as Director.

An incredibly talented Director who will take this Series above and beyond all expectations”
— RD Executive Producer
RD, the Executive Producer of the TV Series "Sting…. the Saga continues" announces the appointment of Erick Gonzalez, as Director of the Series.

“RD”, the Executive Producer of STING Productions is pleased to announce that Erick Gonzalez has been named as Director for the Television Series currently in production. Gonzalez has just completed the Feature Film “Angel of my Life”. Other works he has been involved in have been the official selection at Tokyo International Film Festival, the New York Independent Cinema Awards, the LA International Film Festival, the London Indie Short Festival, and the Roma Short Film festival. Former collaborations include Lionsmedia and Netflix. He studied at the Barrows Group in New York City.

In the Series, the STING Group is a Special Operations Organization that carries out black operations and covert operations authorized by the President. The Group utilizes military units, paramilitary organizations, and private companies to carry out the taskings. All Operations are top secret and not attributable to the United States or the organization carrying it out.

The Executive Producer of “STING… the Saga continues” chose Gonzalez as the Director following an intensive, national search. RD, the Executive Producer was quoted as saying:

“Gonzalez is a Visionary with the ability to convert a one dimensional script into a powerful, three dimensional film. His expertise is unrivaled. I truly feel he will be internationally recognized by critics as one of the finest 21st century, leading edge, Directors over time.

The filming of the Pilot Episode “Last Man Standing” has already been accomplished in New England and is now in editing.

The Series stars Elise Rackemann, Diana Landa, Aurèléa, and “The Ghost”. Co-Starring Actors are David Elliot, Misha Pharaone, Stephan F. Feeley, George Alex, Kenneth Geronimo, John Halloran, and Rafael Valera. 

It is anticipated that “STING…..the Saga continues” will be released in January of 2023.



About

STING ….the Saga Continues is a proposed, American, action-drama television series created by STING Productions and loosely based on United States Black Operations that took place around the world against Terrorists and Countries that support Terrorists. The series focuses on top secret military units modeled after real-life, entities formerly empowered by the U.S. Government to combat terrorism during the last quarter of the 20th century and to date. “The Ghost” is the lead character and was named the STING Group Commander following President Reagan’s creation of the Group. Director De Baets was born in France. Her parents were transferred throughout the world in their occupations. Sarah lived in Russia, the Philippines, and the UK during her younger years and experienced cultural living, Theater and Film training on all three continents. She culminated her Film Education in the United States at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy In New York.

