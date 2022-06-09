National Reparations Organization Calls for Corporate Responsibility and Cultural Sensitivity
In observance of the Juneteenth Holiday, made a Federal Holiday signed into law by President Biden on June 17, 2021, the National Assembly of American Slavery Descendants (NAASD) demands Corporate Responsibility after a series of Juneteenth exploitative opportunities taken by major Corporations in attempts to misappropriate and capitalize on a holiday that should be a National Day of Atonement for US Chattel Slavery and Jim Crow Laws.
The model of exploiting Freedmen in the United States is very well documented. President Johnson’s veto of the Freedmen’s Bureau, the Ex-Slave Pension Fund Bill was denied by the United States Congress for three decades and the John Conyers bill for a Reparations Commission continues to be denied by Congress today, including the version of Bill 1865 drafted by NAASD. We are putting Government and Corporations on notice that these actions will not stand, nor will the blatant acts of Cultural insensitivity. NAASD documented the following violations:
● Walmart - Juneteenth Flavored Ice Cream by non Freedmen Vendor.
● Dollar Tree - Juneteenth Decorations in non traditional colors by non Freedmen Vendors/Manufacturers.
● Amazon - Juneteenth Decorations in non traditional colors by non Freedmen Vendors/Manufacturers.
● Hanover Park Illinois Sister Cities - Donation Solicitation for communities in Mexico and Ghana and zero beneficiaries in the American Rural South for Freedmen organizations.
● Balchem Corporation , a Maryland Corporation - Filed to Trademark the term Juneteenth.
● Live Nation, Hollywood Bowl, LA Philharmonic - Juneteenth Global Celebration of Freedom - has no call to action for American Acts of Atonement for Slavery nor is there evidence of support for Descendant Community Improvement or Descendant Lead Reparations Organizations.
● Fortnight and Sponsors for FNCS Grand Finals Gamer Sin - He displayed his armory for a “zombie apocalypse or a N-Word outbreak.”
Freedmen, the Black Descendants of Persons enslaved in the United States, have been under invested in since the Civil War ended. Today Freedmen businesses are severely under capitalized. Instead of finding Freedmen businesses to meet their needs and who have an understanding of how Juneteenth came to be, exploitation was chosen. We demand sustainable business relationships with Corporate America. We will use the power of boycotts, even if for short periods times, to penalize Companies that want our dollars without responsibility to our Community.
Juneteenth was originally celebrated in Galveston Texas, on June 19, 1866. It marked the first anniversary of the day that African Americans there first learned of the Emancipation Proclamation, more than two years after it was initially issued. Cultural traditions include the reading of the Emancipation Proclamation as issued by President Lincoln, wearing the color red, drinking red soda water, eating watermelon and red velvet cakes, tea cakes, and smoking meats for communal celebration. There are also Miss Juneteenth Competitions, rodeos, and parades. These events were born out of former slaves attempting to reunite with family members.
The National Assembly of American Slavery Descendants was founded in 2019 to advance the National Movement for compensatory reparations for American Freedmen, the Descendants of U.S Chattel Slavery.
Khansa T. Jones-Muhammad
National Assembly of American Slavery Descendants
+1 202-503-4729
info@naasd.org
