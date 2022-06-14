Agency Mania Solutions Sponsors ProcureCon Marketing’s London Conference
Partnership Management Software firm announces its inaugural sponsorship of ProcureCon Marketing’s flagship EU conference.LONDON, UK, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agency Mania Solutions (AMS) announced today its inaugural sponsorship and support of ProcureCon Marketing London Conference, held annually by the Worldwide Business Research June 14-16. This year it is hosted at London’s iconic County Hall, situated on London's Southbank with breathtaking views over The Houses of Parliament, Big Ben and the London Eye. Attended by some of Europe’s top brands, this flagship event brings together hundreds of marketing procurement leaders to network, learn in small-group settings, and attend keynote presentations to discover ways to increase effectiveness of marketing, partnerships and drive greater ROI on spend. The advertising industry’s gathering of strategy-level procurement executives from Fortune 1,000 companies and higher, presents an ideal opportunity to broadly raise awareness of Agency Mania Solutions' expanded capabilities in the European market.
AMS proudly participates as a “brand sponsor”, visible via signage onsite at the event and represented in-person by Co-Founder and Principal, Bruno Gralpois. AMS will be visible to in-person delegates at the event and offer itself as a resource on the event website, sharing innovative practices to drive operational efficiencies and top results for advertisers in their agency partnerships. Gralpois will be available to share perspective with attendees as it relates to agency management and how to drive effectiveness with their agency partners and marketing suppliers.
“We are thrilled to participate in this prestigious event, allowing the opportunity to meet and learn from marketing procurement leaders from top European brands – long-term colleagues and new ones - as our presence grows in the European market. This is a rare opportunity to network and better understand what’s top of mind for procurement leaders,” said Bruno Gralpois, Co-Founder and Principal, Agency Mania Solutions. “As attendees look for new innovative and streamlined ways to drive value to their organizations and improve their Supplier Relationship Management activities, this event is the perfect venue for AMS to showcase its leading cloud-based agency management technology offering.”
Following all safety precautions, the Agency Mania Solutions’ team will be in-person for day one and two of the conference, using the opportunity to network with like-minds and be a resource to those looking to up-level their agency partnerships. Look for them on the Event Sponsor Page as a leader in client/agency relationship management. The AMS team will also be sharing live perspective and event takeaways/learnings via social media. Follow Agency Mania Solutions on LinkedIn and Twitter, as well as Bruno Gralpois on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About Agency Mania Solutions
Agency Mania Solutions (AMS) is a Seattle-based company offering automated, customizable, SaaS-based solutions designed to significantly improve the ability of brand advertisers to effectively manage their valuable agency and supplier relationships. AMS is dedicated to helping the world’s largest brands realize greater value from their partnerships in order to navigate change and drive better business outcomes. The pressure of constant change on global brands – a proliferation of channels, digitalization of every facet of marketing, investor expectations and constrained budgets – makes it an absolute requirement for brands and agencies to produce more effective outcomes. AMS empowers them to get there. For more information, visit www.agencymania.com.
Keshia Scarpello
Agency Mania Solutions
email us here