Pro Kleen Solutions Expands Business Into New Office

PEORIA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pro Kleen Solutions, a growing commercial cleaning company out of Peoria, is moving locations. As one of the primary janitorial service providers for the Greater Peoria area, Pro Kleen Solutions wants to expand its cleaning services to more clients throughout Central Illinois.“We’ve seen some incredible growth in our business over the last couple of years,” says Brandon Woods, co-owner of Pro Kleen Solutions. “However, such growth had us bumping elbows in our old office! A location change was necessary for supporting the continued growth of our commercial cleaning operation.”Pro Kleen Solutions relocated to its new location at the corner of West Northmoor and University at the beginning of December 2021. Their office sits next to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and across from Richwoods High School.“Our team has been working hard to set up the new space. It’s been a busy few months, but we’re excited to settle in finally. Not to mention, this move will allow us the extra space to continue expanding. We’re beginning to take new cleaning jobs in the Bloomington area and wanted to accommodate our crew with a larger, more central office location.”In Pro Kleen Solution’s continued growth, they’re also hiring for more positions.“As we take on more jobs outside of Peoria, we want to bring more ‘Pro Kleeners’ onto our team. If you want to work with a friendly, fun and dedicated group of cleaning professionals, we’re always hiring!”Businesses needing professional commercial cleaning services can now find Pro Kleen Solutions at their new address: 1320 W Northmoor Rd, Ste B, Peoria, IL 61614. To learn more about Pro Kleen’s services or ask about employment opportunities, visit their website: https://prokleenpeoria.com/ Pro Kleen Solutions is a family-owned commercial cleaning company with a wide range of unique cleaning services. The Pro Kleen team serves the Peoria and Bloomington areas with expert janitorial services, with options for healthcare facility cleaning, property management cleaning, post-construction cleaning and more. You can contact Pro Kleen Solutions by calling 309-641-1100. Their office is located at 1320 W Northmoor Rd, Ste B, Peoria, IL 61614.